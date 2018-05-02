Chino Valley in Briefly: Town to erect Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree; signups underway

Town to erect Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree; signups underway

The purpose of the Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree is to recognize and support current Chino Valley Town Council members and family members; town employees, their spouses or close family members; and other individuals living in the Chino Valley community/area who are currently serving full-time active duty in the military and are deployed; and individuals in the Reserves or National Guard who are currently deployed.

A yellow ribbon in recognition of each deployed individual will be displayed on a tree inside Chino Valley Town Hall. The public is welcome to visit the display during hours that Town Hall is open to the public. Each yellow ribbon will indicate the individual’s name, rank and military branch.

The yellow ribbon will be on display for six months. Ribbons will then be removed and stored for one year. Please contact the Town Manager’s Office to pick up the ribbon.

To participate, complete the application form, Town of Chino Valley’s Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree, providing information about the individual who is deployed. Application forms are available at Chino Valley Town Hall, Chino Valley Senior Center, Library, Human Resources, or the application can be completed online at the Town of Chino Valley website, www.chinoaz.net.



Submit the completed application form to the Chino Valley Town Manager’s Office, 202 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley, Arizona 86323, or submit online through the Town of Chino Valley website.

Applications for the Yellow Ribbon Honor Tree will be available and accepted starting May 1.

Spring Book Sale May 11-12 benefits Paulden library

Friends of the Paulden Public Library, a 501(c)3 organization, will be holding a Spring Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 11-12, at 25985 Hooty Lane, Paulden.

From Highway 89 in Paulden, take Big Chino Road west to Hooty Lane. Follow the signs. Proceeds from the sale benefit the Paulden Public Library.

Parade, dinner to honor Army National Guard

Come and line the streets around the Civic Center (Prescott Valley Police Station and Prescott Valley Public Library) at noon Sunday, May 6, to celebrate our men and women in uniform.

The Charlie Company 1-158 Infantry Army National Guard, a unit of 100 members, are going to be deployed. The purpose of the parade is to honor them.

After the parade, from 2 to 4 p.m., there will be a barbecue chicken dinner at VFW Post 10227, 5th St., Prescott Valley. Parking for the dinner is available at Fain Lake Park and the field across from the bowling alley. Shuttle service will be provided from both locations. A $10 donation is suggested for dinner. There will be a bar. Other people in the parade will include the Marine Corps League, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Corps and other military groups.

Talk focuses on Big Chino plumbing impact on Verde River

Groundwater pumping, both past and future, in Big Chino Valley threatens the Big Chino Valley, one of the most beautiful sections of the Verde River, from its headwaters springs east of Paulden through Perkinsville, about 24 river miles downstream. Similarly, year-round flow of the Verde River and the vibrant riparian corridor that it supports in the Verde Valley is threatened by the combination of Big Chino pumping plus past and future pumping in the Verde Valley.

Retired USGS geologist Edward W. Wolfe, Ph.D., will discuss the working of this linked groundwater-surface water system during his discussion, “Big Chino Groundwater: Essential Source of Upper Verde River Streamflow” at the Saturday, May 12, meeting of the Citizens Water Advocacy Group (CWAG). The meeting takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott.

Wolfe spent his career with the U.S. Geological Survey. Over nearly 40 years, he worked with the USGS in western Kentucky, northern California, northern Arizona, Hawaii, the Pacific Northwest, the Philippines, and the Moon (from a distance, during the Apollo Program).

Wolfe is a CWAG board member, former chairman of the Verde Watershed Association, former chairman of the Verde River Basin Partnership’s Technical Advisory Group, and former chairman of the Verde River Basin Partnership’s Board of Directors.

For more information, call 928-445-4218, email info@cwagaz.org or visit www.cwagaz.org.

Annual club’s plant sale will be May 19

The annual plant sale for the Antelope Garden Club will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at Chino Valley Community Church, Highway 89 and Road 3 North in Chino Valley (across the street from McDonalds). Annuals, vegetables, perennials and shrubs will be sold. There will also be a raffle for a truckload of Wilby’s compost and other items.

Quilt Guild meets May 7; trunk show speaker planned

On Monday, May 7, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Gail Shannon. She is an instructor for Laura Heine patterns and has been involved in quilting for many years. She will present a trunk show on her work, including fiber art quilts.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), Prescott Valley. It is free and there will be refreshments. For information, contact Karen at 928-830-2565.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 8, Shannon will teach a class on “Collage Fun” with Laura Heine patterns. The class will be held at Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information, contact Sue at 415-271-5740.

Temple plans ice cream social for May 6

An ice cream social with live entertainment is set for 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at 2077 Brohner Way, Prescott. Temple B’rith Shalom is extending an invitation to the entire Jewish Community in the quad-city area to attend this afternoon of entertainment and sweets. Temple members are encouraged to bring Jewish friends. RSVP to ssweiss9@gmail.com.

Blood Drive at Prescott Farmers Market on May 5

Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) is teaming up with United Blood Services to host a blood drive at the Prescott Farmers Market from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5.

The market will be open that day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC), 930 Division St., for the last winter market of the 2018 season.

At the following website, read more about how to qualify to be a blood donor: www.unitedbloodservices.org/pdf/BS300L-UBS.pdf.

You can sign up at https://goo.gl/5qM9Q3, to make an appointment to donate blood.

May 2 meeting to focus on town’s anniversary

The Town of Chino Valley will be turning 50! Town officials want to throw a big party with lots of community involvement. The big event will occur in conjunction with the town’s annual First Territorial Capital Days celebration in September 2020.

Councilmember Mike Best, chair of the event’s planning committee, invites interested citizens to the committee’s next meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, at the Chino Valley Community Center, 1527 N. Road 1 East.

Your ideas and participation are most welcome.

American Cancer Society seeks Relay For Life signups

The American Cancer Society is calling on all community members to participate in the annual Relay For Life of the Quad Cities starting at 6 p.m. Friday, June 1, at the Town of Prescott Valley Civic Center lawns. Be part of the fight, and together we can beat our biggest rival.

The American Cancer Society is seeking volunteers to form teams and stand shoulder to shoulder with cancer patients and those supporting them.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event can last up to 24 hours and empowers communities to take a stand against cancer.



Last year, 2.7 million participants in the U.S. raised more than $279 million at more than 3,500 events to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer — from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness. Money raised supports the American Cancer Society 24/7 cancer help line and free rides to chemo.

To learn more about Relay For Life, and register a team, visit www.relayforlife.org/quadcitiesaz or contact Kristi Jones at kristikay@cableone.net or via phone at 928-710-1021.

Community cleanup in Paulden set for May

District 4 Supervisor Craig Brown and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in the Paulden area. The cleanup will be at the Paulden Transfer Station, 23750 N. Marblehead Ave., and open to Yavapai County residents at no charge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19.

Accepted items: Household appliances, bagged trash, automotive batteries, unmounted tires, furniture, and yard trimmings.

Items that will not be accepted: Loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, NiCad batteries and dead animals.

Wildfires are never out of season and now is the time to create defensible space around your home. Cut away vegetation 5 to 30 feet from all structures. Remove all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground around your home. Please remember to be cautious of sparks as you are cutting and trimming. All yard trimmings will be accepted at the cleanup.

This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.

For additional information, contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Dance set for May 4 with ‘Shades of Yesterday’

A dance, sponsored by the Ladies of St. Catherine Laboure, will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 4, at 2062 N. Highway 89, in the church hall. Tickets are $15 and include pizza and beverages. Come dance to the ’50s-’70s, and a bit of country by “Shades of Yesterday.” There will be a line dancing lesson from 5:30 to 6 p.m. For tickets, call Patty at 928-925-7903 between noon and 5 p.m.

Chino Valley board and committee applicants sought

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise, and enthusiasm to serve on the following Town Council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Roads and Streets Committee, Senior Center Advisory Board, Industrial Development Authority and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. First review to occur in mid-May.

Submit application or direct questions to: Town of Chino Valley, Attention: Town Clerk’s Office, 202 N. State Route 89, Chino Valley, AZ 86323, phone 928-636-2646, ext. 1052, fax 928-636-2144 or vnipper@chinoaz.net.

NACOG fall prevention workshop ongoing

A “Matter of Balance” fall prevention workshop, sponsored by NACOG Area Agency on Aging, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesdays through May 23, at the Pioneer Home, 300 S. McCormick St., Prescott. For more information, contact Beth Brehio at 928-775-9993 ext. 4272 or bbrehio@nacog.org.

Candidate packets are available at Town Hall

The Town of Chino Valley has its primary election set for Tuesday, Aug. 28, and its general election for Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The town’s elected offices open for candidacy are the following: mayor, which has a two-year term; one council position with a two-year term; and three council positions with four-year terms.

Anyone who wants to run for any of these offices must be able to register to vote, must be 18 or older, live within the town limits of Chino Valley, and have resided within the town for one year.

Candidate packets are available at the Town Clerk’s Office in Town Hall, 202 Highway 89, by appointment with Town Clerk Jami Lewis. Prospective candidates have until Wednesday, May 30, to file the necessary papers with Lewis, who can be reached at 928-636-2646 ext. 1052.