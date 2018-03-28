Williams: I’ve found my competitive niche

At last! I can now announce with great confidence that I have found the Olympic event in which I can excel — the Men’s Skeleton Competition.

I’ve made an important determination about qualifying for the sport after watching only a few boring minutes of it. All I have to do is to put on a colorful form-fitting spandex suit and a helmet and lie on a miniature sled (called a skeleton). Oh, I have to be willing to bullet down an iced track head-first at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour.

I suppose I’d also need a few dozen wildly cheering fans in the stands waving American flags for maximum effect.

I should distinguish between the Luge and the Skeleton events. With Luge, the Olympian lies on one’s back and rockets feet-first down the track on a small sled. In Skeleton, the Olympian lies on one’s stomach and rockets head-first down the same track on a small sled. Speeding into oblivion head-first or feet-first was a difficult choice to make. I finally decided to be a head-firster.

Given the shape and serpentine nature of the tunneled ice track, I have to admit that it has a certain intestinal quality to it that should entertain me as I slide down the chute.

Since there is, in fact, nothing challenging about sliding down a hill, I intend to write a book about my Olympic exploits entitled, “Gravity Is My Co-Pilot.” If ever there was a sport custom-made for me it’s one that requires lying down. I’ve always excelled at prone.

Gotta love those sports statistics. In 2018, there were 72 individual female slides. Only 1.21 seconds separated the fastest run from the slowest. Among the men were 122 individual slides. Only 1.24 seconds separated the fastest from the slowest performance for the men. If you drop 122 10-pound bags of potatoes from the roof of a 10-story building to the alley below, it would take the fastest potato bags probably around 1.24 fewer seconds to make the trip. I’m just sayin’.

Another question: how do you train for four years to lie on a sled? I could see plenty of donuts and waffles in my training diet. A few extra pounds should propel me to the finish line faster, right? I mean, 11 pounds of potatoes in the bag should win every time, I’m thinking.

No one’s ever been able to decide whether the skeleton event should even be in the Olympics. It first appeared in the 1928 games in St. Moritz, but was dropped in 1932 and 1936. It came back in 1948, but was banished again after that for 54 years. Like a bad penny, it came back in 2002 and we’re still stuck with it today.

As I make my decision in favor of the skeleton, I’m definitely ruling out anything to do with a snowboard. I’ve watched the young men and women fly those things into space above the half-pike course all the while spinning and rotating body parts uncontrollably before landing perfectly. A few of those maneuvers and my training donuts and waffles would constitute a major environmental spill.

By the way, this will probably be my last column concerning the 2018 Olympics. It’s time to focus my investigative skills on other topics that require attention — such as the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Since the skeleton probably won’t be part of that show, I’ll have to start all over in finding my rightful place as a 2020 Olympian.

