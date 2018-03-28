P&Z gets first look at proposed Brook Apartments

The Chino Valley Planning & Zoning Commission got its first look at Brook Apartments at a special meeting Tuesday, March 20.

Located about 1,400 feet west of Highway 89 and 620 feet south of West Road 2 North, it’s a 7.85-acre project scheduled to go before the commission at a later date. The information presented at Tuesday’s meeting was for informational purposes only, according to Development Services Director Jason Sanks.

The applicant is proposing to rezone the property from Multi-Family Residential-1 Acre Minimum to Multi-Family Residential 1-Acre Minimum with a Planned Area Development Overlay.

It’s the third proposed apartment complex in the area and the plan includes 192 units spread across four buildings that are all three stories tall, Sanks said. Those four buildings are all identical and in preliminary meetings, there was a concern with how they looked as well as other issues, he said.

“They kind of had a barracks appearance, that there was not enough open space,” Sanks said. “Generally Associated Land Use Principles are as you increase density, you become more thoughtful and take better care of where your open space is because people are going to be living in more dense quarters.”

The goal is to make sure parking and trash enclosures are more evenly distributed as well as make sure there are places for people to walk their dogs or for children to play, Sanks said.

LAND USE

This isn’t just a straightforward rezoning case, making it a bit of a complex project, he said. There is significant land use intensity associated with it, Sanks said. Further, access to the apartments would be through an undeveloped commercial subdivision, located north of the project, he said. As such, there will be significant off-site improvements to provide that access and utility extensions which would have to extend, Sanks said.

The developers have met with the town to discuss extension of sewer, water, roads and other necessary infrastructure, said Ruth Mayday of Mayday Consulting PLLC. Not only that, but the color scheme, which includes red and brown, make the building pop out and add depth rather than looking like a barracks.

A traffic impact analysis has been discussed as necessary and will happen with results coming back in the next four weeks, Sanks said. The assistant fire marshal is also addressing emergency access, he said, answering one commissioner’s question regarding there being only one access point to the apartments.

Commissioner Michael Bacon said he had some reservations regarding the project, including three-story apartments next to predominantly single-family residential areas, the lack of consideration for recreational facilities regarding the proposed PAD Overlay, development impact and for children accessing the school without any sidewalks.

“I think these are significant concerns,” Bacon said.

The Planning & Zoning Commission has in the past heard concerns about sidewalks many times, Chairman Charles Merritt said, adding that it is a major concern for the board.

“I think with something like this, they maybe should plan ahead for the fact that we’re going to want to see something because there’s a lot of people going to be living here,” he said. “Those kids are going to have to get back and forth.”

The project is set to return at a future Planning & Zoning following the completion of community outreach and necessary utility and street improvements for the immediate area are reconciled with the application, Sanks wrote in a follow up email.

