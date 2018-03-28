Letter: Hungry Kids

Editor:

The day before Prescott Unified School District classes began in 2010, four of us packed 15 weekend food bags for students in Miller Valley School who had been identified by school staff as having little or no food available to them over the weekend.

Currently volunteers are packing over 600 food bags each school week and delivering them to Prescott, Humboldt, Chino Valley and Mayer schools where staff transfer them to backpacks. These meals are provided at cost; $6 to $6.50 for the equivalent of six weekend meals at an annual cost of $228 to $247 for each student.

All contributions are used to buy food for our children. Since pediatricians agree that hunger and malnutrition have a significant negative effect upon learning and brain development, the goal of the Hungry Kids Project is to insure that each youngster can return to school on Mondays ready to learn.

For the past nine years Prescott Sunrise Lions Club has been assisting nonprofits in the community by channeling state tax money to benefit vital community needs. If you want to donate to the Hungry Kids Project (and we do need your help) your contribution must be dated before April 15 to receive an AZ tax credit.

An easy donation button can be found at www.lionstaxcredit.org. If you are single you qualify for up to $400; married couples qualify up to $800. The website is easy to use. If you prefer to write a check, make it out to Prescott Sunrise Lions Foundation and send it to Prescott Sunrise Lions Foundation, P.O. Box 985, Prescott, AZ 86302. In the lower left corner of the check, indicate Hungry Kids Project.

Thank you for your consideration.

Ron Barnes

Coordinator, Hungry Kids Project