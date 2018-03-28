Letter: Chino Fire at its best

Editor:

On March 7, I called 911 because my husband was babbling and was incoherent. The Chino Valley Fire Department responded at around 4:45 a.m. and did what they do best — worked on him. He was having a diabetic attack and they brought him back from being incoherent to his normal state.

I just would like to thank them for their quick response in less than 5 minutes from the initial call to arrival. They calmed me down and took charge of the situation. What a great fire department we have.

Linda Wysockey

Chino Valley