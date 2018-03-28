How is the Town of Chino Valley doing financially?

Editor’s Note – This is the first in a series of articles examining the financial health of the Town of Chino Valley.

The Town of Chino Valley is on the right path financially, according to Mayor Darryl Croft and Finance Director Joe Duffy.

That wasn’t the case several years ago though as Chino Valley was in an economic slump at one point, Croft said.

“We were almost bankrupt,” he said.

A decade ago, in 2008, the town had gone through a big construction boom and hit the brakes when it died, as part of the Great Recession, Duffy said. Expenses were reduced as much as possible so the town could hang on and though there were reserves built up, which helped the town get through the economic crisis, it was still heading in the wrong direction five years in, he said.

Which department gets what? There are a number of departments making up the Town of Chino Valley’s budget; following is a breakdown as to what each department consists of and what it received in Fiscal Year 2017-18. Money comes from General Fund, Highway User Revenue Fund, Water Enterprise Fund, and Wastewater Enterprise Fund. • Mayor and Council - $40,700 • Town Manager - $313,000 • Municipal Court - $279,400 • Prosecutor’s Office - $116,100 • Town Clerk - $193,800 • Human Resources - $233,000 • Finance (including Information Technology & Management Information Systems) - $641,600 • Development Services (including planning, building & customer service) - $632,800 • Police (including Animal Control) - $3,303,300 • Community Services (including recreation, library, senior center, parks maintenance, & aquatics center) - $1,405,900 • Public Works/Engineering (including facilities maintenance, fleet maintenance, water enterprise, wastewater enterprise & roads ) - $6,985,900 • Non departmental - $1,127,500 Chino Valley Review

Upon arriving five years ago, Chino Valley had 18 months of cash left, he said. Thus, improvements were made, such as increasing the sales tax rate 1 percent and increasing water and sewer rates, both of which helped significantly.

“Now that we’re seeing growth back, and ramp-up in construction, I think we’re on good, solid financial ground,” he said. “We’re not out of the woods because we have a lot of demands and things that we need to do. A lot of our departments are understaffed and doing what it can with the minimum staff it has. Probably the biggest thing is water extension, sewer extension and roads.”

Staff knows it has to get infrastructure on Highway 89, which is a large capital investment, Duffy said. Further, sewer piping and extending the water system is very expensive, he said, adding that while good progress has been made as compared to five years ago, the town should be further ahead.

The town has five major funds, Duffy said. Those include the General Fund, Highway User Revenue Fund (HURF), water enterprise, sewer enterprise and capital improvements. The current fiscal year, 2017-18, is coming to an end and, in the General Fund, the town started the year with just a bit more than $5.3 million; an estimated $8.8 million in revenue would be brought in, with $9.2 million spent in expenses, Duffy said. The estimate was to end the year at a little more than $5 million, but the reality is the town is going to end the fiscal year with $6.3 million.

“The reason for that is we’re just seeing such a large increase in construction related revenues, which include building permits, plan check fees and construction sales tax,” Duffy said. “So we’re seeing this one-time shot in the arm. We’re not using that to run out and hire additional employees or do additional stuff. We’re going to wait until the money is actually in the bank before we start planning on spending it.”

As for reserves, for this current budget year, it needs to be $2.3 million but it’s looking like the town will end the year with $3.2 million, making it so the reserves and General fund are fully funded, he said. That wasn’t the case five years ago and it has taken that long with a conservative budget to get the reserves to a healthy level, Duffy said. The town underestimates revenue and overestimates expenses to a degree so every year there is a little extra to put in the bank and it might go up a little bit more this year.

The HURF is not bringing in enough money to make a huge improvement on the roads and they need desperate work, Duffy said. The state, in recent years, has kept HURF money to pay for other state needs. Chino Valley budgeted only $250,000 for road materials and, the last couple of years, the General Fund has been supplementing an extra $25,000 per year trying to fill the void, he said. Also, the town is reducing its overhead charges to the HURF fund down to zero, making it so the General Fund isn’t charging for overhead.

This budget year it is possible the town is going to get between $350,000 and $400,000 in HURF funds, Duffy said.

“We’re trying to push as much money into that fund as possible, but it’s such a small amount. You can only do so much with a small amount,” he said. “If we had $1.5 million per year, we could start keeping up with our road maintenance, but at less than $500,000 we just can’t do it.”

There is no required reserve in the capital improvement fund and the town can spend only the money when it’s there and it has only the 1 percent sales tax money plus any general government major capital projects that have been run through it, Duffy said.

The town is in the positive with its water enterprise and though it is not making money on the basis of the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the town is seeing good construction and good growth to move it in the right direction, he said.

“It’s moving in the right direction, but it still owes the General Fund a significant amount of money,” Duffy said, adding if the water and sewer funds are short for whatever reason, the General fund loans them cash as an interfund loan. “But over the next four or five years, it should pay that back and should be self-sustaining.”

The sewer enterprise still owes the General Fund some money as well, but is in the black and should have paid all of its money back over the next one or two years, he said. At first, the water system didn’t have enough accounts to pay itself back, but now the town is getting more accounts and the system is generating positive cash flow, Duffy said.

Further, since the town took over operations of the waste water treatment plant, it’s seeing a return on investment pretty quickly, he said.

As a whole, the Town of Chino Valley is doing very well right now thanks to the improvements made during its economic slump, Croft said.

“We’re in really good shape right now,” he said.

