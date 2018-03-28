High school art students give back with ‘soup-full’ event

“Soul-Full Bowls” is the name of the fundraising event put on by the Chino Valley High School National Art Honors Society taught by Elynn Colaianni.

“Earlier this year I purposed this idea to the students because I want this to be a service organization. I want them to use their talent in art to be of service to the community, and we decided to make these bowls,” Colaianni said.

Colaianni was a museum art curator for several years before becoming a teacher in the public school system. She has been teaching for the past 12 years and started at Chino Valley High this past year.

“I teach combined art classes including ceramics, studio art,independent art studio and advanced art studio of all the grades in high school.

“I sponsor the National Art Honors Society, which is part of the art education association and there are 25 Chino Valley High School students in this society,” Colaianni said, adding that the High Desert Artists donated money to help register the class with the National Art Honor Society Organization.

THE EVENT

“For this event each student made approximately 10 to 15 bowls each, in small, medium, and large, then we fired and glazed them to be dishwasher safe etc. My husband, Alexander, is a chef at the Mile High Grill in Jerome and he and his business partner donated all the soup (Lobster Bisque, Pulled Pork stew, and Butternut Squash). Also Dolisa Pehl’s culinary class at the school made all the fresh bread to go with the soup,” she added.

The students in the art class did lots of marketing by taking flyers to the library, senior center, and other businesses in town. They also turned the art classroom into a little restaurant for the people to eat, and a miniature store where they could purchase the soup bowls.

The day of the event was the day we had the big snow storm, she said, and “we were sure nobody was coming.”

But, they did — “we had approximately 90 people including the students’ families, and many of our teachers. The students were still making bowls that day and people were buying them right off the wheel, and we ended up making $400 that we planned to give to the Yavapai Food Bank.”

The students were extremely proud to be giving the money to an important community organization,” Colaianni explained.

“I am a firm believer in service learning and I think it is extremely beneficial for the students to get out in the community and doing real world work.”