Editorial: Fiscal health: seeking answers about town

We have seen the signs, even in recent months.

The Town of Chino Valley is not getting the money back from the state it needs — more like deserves — for road maintenance; talk of a possible sales tax for roads has surfaced; Chino Valley has no property tax; and questioning residents elicits opinions on both sides — some think the town government is healthy, some say it is not.

There is no arguing.

Today we’re launching a detailed look at the Town of Chino Valley’s financial health. Part one of this multi-part series examines the overall picture.

It reminds us of Yavapai College, which was seeking a $96.5 million bond in the early 2000s. We saw the signs and heard about the needs; Prescott Newspapers went to college officials and said, “Show us.” We wanted to let our readers know what the truth was and what was rumor. We shared photographs and stories of the challenges they were facing.

We’re doing the same thing here. While no questions are currently heading to the ballot, the community needs to know what’s going on.

The Great Recession was hard on many municipalities across the country. Remember the state selling its buildings — such as the capitol — and renting them back? Some cities and towns were able to pad their “rainy day” funds, some made choice investments. Some did not.

Chino Valley started 2017-18 with about $5.3 million on hand; officials estimated they would have about $5 million by the end of the fiscal year; reality is the town is going to end the fiscal year with roughly $6.3 million spread over five major funds.

Healthy? Depends on the need.

The town has about 150 miles of roads to take care of. Money for roads — maintenance, not creating new — will fix about three of those miles this year. That’s not enough, while the Highway User Revenue Fund that taxpayers pay into goes to the state, which in recent years it has been keeping for Highway Patrol needs.

As Town Mayor Darryl Croft said recently: “Something needs to be done.”

Chino Valley’s future is bright. From one decade ago when the town was teetering on bankruptcy to now, things are looking up.

Still, while town officials are steering the ship in the right direction, where do we go from here?

“We’re not out of the woods because we have a lot of demands and things that we need to do,” Finance Director Joe Duffy said.

Pick up our finance series, watch for each installment, and ask yourself anew: “How healthy is the Town of Chino Valley?”

