CVUSD Student of the Week: Paizlee

Paizlee Jinkens is a wonderful Territorial Early Childhood Center Cub! She works hard in class and stays on task. She gets excited about learning new things. Paizlee shows kindness to her classmates and is always willing to lend a hand. She is compassionate to teachers and students and cares deeply for their feelings. She loves to play at recess and really enjoys homework. When Paizlee is not at school she enjoys riding her horse and spending time with her family. She likes to eat pizza and ice cream. Paizlee’s happy smile and warm hugs brighten everyone’s day. Thank you, Paizlee, for being an awesome student and friend.

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.