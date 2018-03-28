Cooking With Diane: Chicken and Gnocchi Soup

1 tablespoon Olive oil

1 small onion(chopped)

3 stalks of celery (chopped)

3 cloves garlic (minced)

1 pound cubed chicken breast (cooked)

4 cups broth

1 package Gnocchi

1 bag baby spinach

1 cup half and half

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Salt and pepper to taste

Cook chicken in olive oil till no longer pink, add onion,celery,garlic,saute for 2-3 minutes. Transfer ingredients to soup pot, stir in broth, cook until celery is soft. Then add gnocchi into simmering soup cook until they float. Stir in spinach.

Mix cornstarch into half and half then stir into soup. Season with salt and pepper.