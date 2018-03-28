Chino Valley Briefly: Free clothing giveaway at First So. Baptist

Free clothing giveaway at First So. Baptist

There will be a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday, April 6-7, at First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 N. Highway 89, in Chino Valley. There will be clothes for all ages, housewares, etc. Look for the signs and come join us. Call 928-636-2014 for more information.

Care of self, spouse topic of March 29 talk

“Taking Care of Yourself & Your Spouse When Dealing with Illness” is a free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott.

Presenter Karen Black-Passmore of Good Samaritan Society Hospice will explain the options available for support and education in order to care for your spouse and yourself when one of you is dealing with increased illness; the difficulty in caring for your spouse when you have concerns about your own health; and caregiving options available, including home health agencies, palliative care and hospice.

RSVPs are appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us/speakersbureau.html.

Annual POW-MIA 5K fun run March 31

The Student Veterans Organization and Arnold Air Society at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University will be hosting its annual POW/MIA 5K on Saturday, March 31.

This is a great opportunity to support the veteran community while acknowledging the POW/MIA service members, whom we shall never forget. All proceeds benefit the SVO Scholarship Fund and the USO. Family, kids and dogs are welcome!

Follow the signs to registration once on campus, ERAU, 3700 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Registration and check-in starts at 8 a.m. The run starts at 9 a.m. There will be prizes and food at the finish line.

Meeting to discuss I-17 improvements

The Arizona Department of Transportation has scheduled a Tuesday, April 3, public meeting in Black Canyon City to provide an update about an ongoing study of potential improvements along Interstate 17 between Anthem and Cordes Junction.

ADOT, in coordination with the Federal Highway Administration, has been studying options for adding new travel lanes along I-17, with a focus on the 23-mile stretch between Anthem Way and Sunset Point Rest Area.

With the help of money from the Maricopa Association of Governments, the Phoenix area’s metropolitan planning organization, projects to add new I-17 lanes in areas between Anthem and Black Canyon City are currently scheduled for construction in the years 2021-22.

An option under consideration for the mountainous stretch of I-17 between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point is the construction of flex lanes, a separate pair of new lanes for use in the busiest direction of travel or in the event of a closure.

The meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at Canon Elementary School, 34630 S. School Loop Road, Black Canyon City.

ADOT will conduct a formal presentation about the I-17 improvement options at 6:30 p.m. Residents, business owners and other stakeholders are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more about potential improvements and to submit comments.

Members of ADOT’s I-17 study team will be available to answer questions. Additional information is available online at azdot.gov/I17AnthemWaySR69.

Those who cannot attend the meeting are invited to send written comments by email to projects@azdot.gov or by mail to ADOT Communications, 1655 W. Jackson St., Mail Drop 126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007.

The ADOT Project Information phone number is 1-855-712-8530.

Chino Valley Library sale this month

Biographies — a large selection, including biographies of politicians, movie stars, and historical figures, as well as biographies of many other famous and interesting people — are featured this month at the Friends of the Chino Valley Library Sale. All proceeds benefit the library, 1020 W. Palomino Road.

Packets for candidates are available

The Town of Chino Valley has its primary election set for Tuesday, Aug. 28, and its general election for Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The town’s elected offices open for candidacy are the following: mayor, which has a two-year term; one council position with a two-year term; and three council positions with four-year terms.

Anyone who wants to run for any of these offices must be able to register to vote, must be 18 or older, live within the town limits of Chino Valley, and have resided within the town for one year.

Candidate packets are available at the Town Clerk’s Office in Town Hall, 202 Highway 89, by appointment with Town Clerk Jami Lewis. Prospective candidates have until Wednesday, May 30, to file the necessary papers with Lewis, who can be reached at 928-636-2646 ext. 1052.

Citizens Academy is underway

Get a close-up and in-depth look at Chino Valley’s government through the eight-week academy, moderated by Mayor Darryl Croft. It meets weekly, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday nights, through April 19.

Sessions, which began March 1 (attend one or all), will be led by a variety of local leaders, including the town’s elected officials, department staff and local civic and service organization leaders, and participants will have the opportunity to discuss issues directly with the mayor, vice mayor, council members, town staff, community leaders and others.

Sessions are being held at Town Hall, 202 N. Highway 89, except for one session held at the Fire Station, 1133 W. Road 3N.

Participate in this program is free. Reservation can be made by visiting www.chinovalley.org. For information, call 928-636-2646 ext. 1395 or 1203.

Police Department Citizen Academy

Learn about the Chino Valley Police Department from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 28 through April 18, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, April 21 and 28, at the Police Shooting Range classroom, 2178 Sergeant Dee Barnes Way. Call to register early as space is limited: Laurie, 928-636-4223 ext. 8.

Participants will meet the police officers who patrol Chino Valley streets and neighborhoods, experience firsthand some of the training officers go through in the shooting simulator, see vehicles and equipment used by the department, learn about Citizens on Patrol volunteers, see K-9 demonstrations and gain a deeper understanding of how cases are investigated and processed through the legal system.

Studio Tour issues call for artists

The application period is open through Friday, April 6, for the 11th annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour, which is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 5, 6 and 7.

Applications are available on the website: www.PrescottStudioTour.com. For more information, email info@PrescottStudioTour.com.

A participation fee is $150 if application is received by March 16. Thereafter, until the April 6 deadline, the fee is $175.

The Studio Tour is open to all artists in the Quad Cities — Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Paulden, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer, and the surrounding areas.

This is a juried show. Media will include ceramics, digital art, drawing/pastels, furniture, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, acrylic, oil and watercolor painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, textiles/wearables and woodworking. For more information, visit www.PrescottStudioTour.com.

Spring football team forming

Those who are interested in a spring football training team are urged to email cvyfacougars@gmail.com, noting the division in which your athlete would play. Four games plus a bowl game are being considered. Games would run mid-April to mid-May. Cheer will not be offered in the spring.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild meeting April 2

On Monday, April 2, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Mary Beth Groseta. Mary Beth is the owner of the Quilter’s Quarters Quilt Shop in Cottonwood, AZ, and has a love of quilting.



She will present a program on “The Great Cover Ups.”

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), in Prescott Valley. It is free and there will be free refreshments. For information, call Karen at 928-830-2565.