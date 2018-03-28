Boston Celtics sign Xavier Silas to 10-day contract

#2082 days of waiting, hoping, wishing, and praying. It’s okay to fail but it’s never okay to give up. https://t.co/s4HQRO8gER — XavierSilasGives (@XavierSilas) March 27, 2018 by XavierSilasGives

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Using the hashtag #2082 in reference to the number of days it's been since he was on an official NBA roster, Northern Arizona Suns forward Xavier Silas signed a 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday morning.

"#2082 days of waiting, hoping, wishing, and praying. It's okay to fail but it's never okay to give up," Silas tweeted late Monday.

Silas suffered a skull fracture during a summer league game with the Philadelphia 76ers in July 2012.

"Since then it's been 2,082 days trying to get back," Silas said via text message Wednesday.

Silas is the fifth Suns player this season to receive a call up to the NBA and will where No. 9 for Brad Stevens and the Celtics.

Danny Ainge, current general manager for Boston, has ties to the Phoenix Suns organization, having played for the franchise from 1992-1995, and was their head coach from 1996-1999.

Silas said he was in a business meeting when he received the phone call.

"I stepped out (of the meeting) because my agent Kevin Bradbury called back-to-back," Silas said. "First thing I thought was, 'I have to get home and tell my wife.'"

Going undrafted out of Northern Illinois in 2011, Silas signed with the 76ers and was released after just two days. He joined the Maine Red Claws, Boston's G League affiliate, after getting a few workouts with Ainge and the Celtics.

At the time, Austin Ainge, Danny's son, was the GM of the Red Claws.

Silas later rejoined the 76ers that season and played only two regular season games and two playoff games before being waived again.

Throughout his career, Silas has also played for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2013-2014 summer league, the Washington Wizards in the 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 preseasons, and the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2016-2017 summer league.

He even played for Big3, a 3-on-3 professional league started by Ice Cube a year ago.

In February, Silas was one of 12 players who made USA Basketball's roster to compete in the national team's first round of World Cup Qualifying.

The 6-foot-5, 198-pound forward led Northern Arizona in three-point shooting the last two seasons, and has made the fourth-most 3-pointers in NBA Gatorade League history.

Silas, 30, has an active streak of 46 straight games with a made 3-pointer.

He is the eighth call up in Suns history.

UP NEXT

The Boston Celtics play tonight at the Utah Jazz. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Arizona time.

