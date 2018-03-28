April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

On Wednesday, March 21, at the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting in Cottonwood Arizona, Chairman Rowle Simmons, signed a proclamation declaring April as Distracted Driving Awareness Month in Yavapai County.



According to the National Safety Council, motor vehicle fatalities are up 6 percent from 2015, with more than 40,000 people killed in 2017. From cell phones to dashboard infotainment systems to evolving voice command features, all digital distractions pose a threat to our safety. Just one second of your attention is all it takes to change a life forever.

Supervisor Jack Smith read the proclamation and Craig Brown made the motion to approve. Supervisor Brown, who is also the current chair of the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization (CYMPO), took the official proclamation to the CYMPO meeting later that day and made a presentation to its board.

CYMPO has been working with CableOne to create a series of videos to support the safe driving campaign and to combat distracted driving. CYMPO and their board supports the efforts of the Board of Supervisors and encourages everyone to see and share the videos located at: https://www.cympo.org/dont-drive-distracted-campaign.

For more information from the National Safety Council go to http://www.nsc.org/learn/NSC-Initiatives/Pages/distracted-driving.aspx.