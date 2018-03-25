NAZ Suns cap season with OT victory over Sioux Falls

Alan Williams records double-double with 25 points, 12 rebounds

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Wearing gray, purple and orange camouflage jerseys in front of the largest crowd in team history, Northern Arizona didn’t disappoint.

“Big Sauce” Alan Williams recorded his first double-double of the season with 25 points and 12 rebounds, Peter Jok added 22 points on four 3-pointers off the bench and the Suns ended the 2017-18 season in style with a 141-137 overtime win over Sioux Falls on Saturday night.

It is the second straight win for the Northern Arizona (23-27), which ends its second year in Prescott Valley with the most wins in franchise history (23), one better than a year ago.

The Suns trailed by as many as 17 points in the first quarter as Sioux Force opened the game with a 38-21 run, but an Xavier Silas 3-pointer tied it at 45-45 with 7:04 remaining in the second quarter.

From that point on, Northern Arizona used a 26-18 run capped off by a Jok 3-pointer to go into the locker room with a 71-63 halftime lead and never looked back.

Silas scored 18 points on 5 of 10 shooting from the field, including four 3-pointers, while Archie Goodwin and Danuel House each scored 19 points. House added 11 rebounds and narrowly missed a triple-double with nine assists.

Williams was 11 of 20 from the field and grabbed a game-high nine offensive rebounds. Jok grabbed five rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench.

The Suns shot 46.8 percent from the field (51 of 109), outrebounded the Skyforce (25-25) 60-42 and were 23 of 28 from the free-throw line.

Northern Arizona also outscored Sioux Falls 84-66 in the paint, and had 25 second-chance points.

HEROES

Suns players honored visiting military and first responders with the team’s annual Salute to Heroes Night by wearing the camouflage jerseys and then auctioning them off after the game. All proceeds went to the Prescott Valley Police Foundation.

UP NEXT

Northern Arizona faces an interesting offseason this summer as the parent-club Phoenix Suns are surely to make a flurry of moves that will likely effect their NBA Gatorade League counterpart in Prescott Valley.

