The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors present a proclamation in recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29, during the supervisors meeting in Cottonwood on Wednesday. Members of the FVW Post 7400 in Cottonwood accepted the proclamation. “The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, do hereby acknowledge March 29, 2018, as National Vietnam Veterans Day and urge all citizens of Yavapai County to recognize the valor and sacrifice of our Veterans by displaying the flag of the United States.” (Vyto Starinskas/VVN)