In memory of Jeramy Plumb, FFA Foundation to coordinate scholarship

The family of Jeramy Plumb, the superintendent of Mountain Institute, who died Wednesday, March 14, after a battle with pancreatic cancer, has established the Jeramy R. Plumb Memorial FFA Scholarship.

The Arizona Agricultural Education/Future Farmers of America Foundation will collect donations and oversee the funds. With $30,000 in donations, an annual scholarship award of $1,000 will be made in perpetuity, said Neil Schneider, director of development with the state FFA Foundation.

“There’s a possibility of giving the first scholarship in June at the state FFA Leadership Conference, if the funds come in,” Schneider said.

Shawna Plumb, Jeramy’s wife, asked if, in lieu of flowers, people might consider contributing to the fund. The family’s only stipulation is that the scholarship goes to a student who attended Mountain Institute, which is in the Yavapai County Joint Technical Education District.

“I can’t see a problem getting to at least $15,000, which would provide a $500 scholarship,” Schneider said.

As of Tuesday, March 20, when the scholarship was announced, the Foundation had received $5,000.

Schneider said many people across the state considered Plumb a teacher, mentor, and friend in career and technical education, agricultural education and the FFA community.

Dustin Miller, 31, said he first met Plumb as a sophomore, when Miller moved to Chino Valley from Las Vegas in 2002. Miller recalled that his father had chosen computers for his electives class, but when Miller met Plumb, and spent an hour talking with him, Miller changed his elective to an ag class.

“It was probably the best class I ever took,” Miller said. “He took a city kid and completely changed my outlook on life. I completely embraced ag and never looked back.”

Miller said he worked as a welder on heavy equipment after high school and two years at a tech school in Wyoming, but during the economic downturn was laid off. He credits his high school experience, working on different pieces of equipment, with his present job driving trucks.

“I was a little shy kid,” Miller said. “Mr. Plumb brought me out of my shell, taught me leadership qualities, how to stand up and speak my mind, don’t be afraid to take the lead. I will definitely be making a contribution.”

To donate, make checks payable to the Arizona Agricultural Education/ FFA Foundation, and mail to P.O. Box 33455, Phoenix, AZ 85067. Indicate Jeramy Plumb Memorial FFA Scholarship Fund on the memo line.

To give online, visit the website www.azffafoundation.org/products/jeramy-plumb-memorial-scholarship-fund.

The Arizona Agricultural Education/FFA Foundation a 501(c)3. Its tax ID is 86-0531662. Contributors will receive an acknowledgment by mail.

