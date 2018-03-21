Senior Center Advisory Board postpones car cruise for a year

The Chino Valley Senior Center Advisory Board at its meeting last week voted to postpone the annual Hot July Car Cruise for one year.

The vote followed last month’s meeting, where the possibility to postpone the event was suggested by Chino Valley Assistant Community Services Director Cyndi Thomas.

In that meeting, after a discussion regarding T-shirts, buttons, flyers and radio advertisement, Thomas suggested finding an auto club or local auto enthusiast to organize the show.

Postponing for a year would give the advisory board time to regroup, reorganize and get some more players on board before starting again in 2019, Thomas had said in the meeting Tuesday, March 13.

Board Member Mary Johnson said she found a couple car clubs that might be willing to take over organizational duties of the event. The two of them have been in contact with a representative from a car club, she said.

“We could reap the benefits; let them take it over,” Thomas said, adding the representative believes it could work both ways. “We could put it on in July; it’s four months to put on a car cruise, or he also believes it is not a bad idea to postpone a year, regroup and really get everyone on board.”

Giving it a year could also give the board a chance to re-market the event completely, Thomas said. Instead of it being a Hot July cruise, maybe it could be a Cold November cruise with hot chocolate, she said.

There are a lot of different ways the show could be done, and maybe within the next year it’s decided a car cruise isn’t what the board wants to have as its signature event, Thomas added. Alternatively, it could be a dance twice a year, but whatever it is, there is room for thought, she said.

Board Member Nancy Best agreed. “I think it would be very, very smart of us to postpone it a year,” she said. “Maybe rethink about having it in July.”