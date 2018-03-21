Roads & Streets Committee considers funding options

The Chino Valley Roads & Streets Committee considered a few options last week for funding the town’s road work, including a sales-tax increase, a bond or a property tax restricted to local roads.

For 2018, Chino Valley has about $300,000 available in Arizona’s Highway User Revenue Fund, according to Councilmember Corey Mendoza. That amount would be useful for repairs for about three miles of roads, out of the total 150 miles of roads within the town, said Public Works Director Frank Marbury.

“Just to maintain what you’ve got, you’re probably looking at, I’d say, easily double that, just to hold on to what we’ve got,” Marbury said. “If you ever wanted to look at improving the roads, it goes up from there.”

He suggested that the committee prioritize the roads that are most important for maintenance and repairs.

At the town’s strategic planning retreat in February, Mendoza noted $1 million is needed to maintain the town’s streets and $1.5 million to start gaining on road maintenance, which, he said, is slipping.

The idea of a tax dedicated to roads was first brought up at that retreat. Town Mayor Darryl Croft said that such a tax would be the quickest and most viable way for the town to pay for road maintenance.

Mendoza noted that Chino Valley residents already pay a lot in sales taxes. The Chino Valley sales tax rate is 4 percent. Yavapai County’s sales tax rate is 0.75 percent, and Arizona’s sales tax rate is 5.6 percent. As a result, the total combined sales tax rate within town limits is 10.35 percent.

Committee Member Ron Romley noted the importance of letting taxpayers know how the town would be using the revenue.

“When you start asking people that are already paying 10 percent sales tax here, people are not going to be in favor unless we can really, really sell what they’re going to get for their money,” Romley said.

Whatever approach the committee recommends, the town has to rely on itself rather than the state, Mendoza said. “To me, we need to figure out something for ourselves,” he said.

The committee will be considering the question over the next month and return to decide which option is best.

Currently taxes paid locally go to the state, which in recent years has kept much of the money for other needs, rather than sending them back to Chino Valley.