Library holds egg hunts

Other Easter egg hunts in the area The Easter egg hunts at the Chino Valley Public Library aren’t the only hunts going on. There’s the Chino Valley Free Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at the Chino Valley Community Center, 1615 N. Road 1 East. Hunts are at 10 a.m. for children ages 1-2, at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3-4, at 11 a.m. for children ages 5-8, at 11:15 for special needs children, and at 11:30 a.m. for children ages 9-12. The Easter Bunny will be there along with face painting, games, egg decorating and more. The Paulden Area Community Organization is putting on its inaugural Easter Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 31, at the Paulden Community Center, 24050 N. Marblehead Ave. Along with the egg hunt will be crafts, games, door prizes, story time, and a donation-only bake sale.

The Chino Valley Public Library is putting on its annual Easter egg hunts, with three set for early next week.

The Friends of the Library sponsors the egg hunts, and Yavapai Exceptional Industries has helped to stuff more than 1,000 eggs to be used in all the hunts, said Darlene Westcott, the library’s manager and children’s librarian. She’s been putting on the egg hunts for 22 years, usually the week before Easter, she said.

“I do it for all three classes; I do it for preschoolers even though they’re the same age,” she said. “Some parents come to Monday, and they don’t come on Wednesday. I’m fair with it, everybody gets the same amount of eggs.”

Westcott recalled a time when her granddaughter, at that time a child, was in one of the bigger community egg hunts and walked away with no eggs while other children had a lot of Easter eggs. She said she doesn’t want that to happen to any of the kids participating in local Easter egg hunts, even though she can’t control what’s in the eggs, Westcott said.

The first Pre-schooler Easter Egg Hunt is set for 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 26, with the second at the same time Wednesday, March 28. The Toddlers Easter Egg Hunt is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 27.

The Chino Valley Public Library is located at 1020 Palomino Road.

Some parents bringing their kids to the egg hunt have been participants themselves, back when they were children, Westcott said, adding that she is happy to know that they liked the program so much they are bringing their own children to it now.

Linda Berg of the Friends of the Library agreed. “It’s also nice to know that families have stayed in the community this long,” Berg said. “They’re living in the community long enough to bring their children to things they enjoyed as kids.”

Westcott said she loves hearing the laughter, seeing the smiles and happiness from the kids as they participate in the egg hunts. It’s all about them, and it’s all about families, she said.

For more information about the Chino Valley Public Library Easter Egg Hunts, call 928-636-2687.