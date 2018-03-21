Letter: Extension, not new tax

Editor:

In April and May of this year, Chino Valley voters — along with all Yavapai County voters — are being asked by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors to vote on renewing the existing quarter-cent jail district tax for an additional 20 years.

The current tax is scheduled to expire in 2020.

This tax is not to build a new jail, but rather goes to the operation of the current jail facilities.

Again, this is the renewal of an existing tax. It does not raise taxes or create a new tax. Additionally, with a sales tax in lieu of a property tax, a percentage of the money raised comes from visitors to the county and not exclusively from residents.

If the extension is not approved by the voters, the Town of Chino Valley will be required to pay a booking charge and per diem for each individual the Police Department books into the Yavapai County jail.

The cost to the Town of Chino Valley and its taxpayers is estimated at $200,000 to $250,000 per year. This money would have to come from the town’s general fund, therefore leave less money for other important things like road repair.

I urge all voters to take the time to educate themselves on this very important decision.

More information can be found at: http://www.yavapaijail.com.

Charles Wynn, Chief of Police

Town of Chino Valley