CVUSD Student of the Week: Ariana

Ariana J. of Heritage Middle School is the Student of the Week.

“I love having a creative time once a week!” states Ariana, when asked about participating in quilting club hosted at Heritage Middle School for fifth- through eighth-grade students.

Ariana, along with five other fifth-grade students have the opportunity to participate in the club every Wednesday afternoon thanks to Joanne Fitterer and several other community ladies who volunteer their time.

Ariana chose to join the quilting club because she knew it was “more than just pressing a pedal, but didn’t know where to begin to learn.”

She loves that she now has a passion and a hobby she can share and learn from with her grandma.

In the club, she is currently working on building a small, lap-size quilt with various designs and patterns. Through the club she is hoping to improve her needle point and embroidery skills.

Ariana and the other students are so grateful for the experience and helpfulness the community volunteers have showed them through teaching them how to sew.

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.