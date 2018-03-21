Cooking With Diane: Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut butter lovers will really enjoy this pie. I have never had peanut butter pie, but I must say it is very delicious and will definitely be a regular in our home.
Peanut Butter Pie
1 single refrigerated pie crust
1 1/2 cups light corn syrup
1/2 c sugar
1 cup peanut butter (creamy or nutty)
1/4 teaspoon salt
4 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
In a large bowl, beat sugar, corn syrup,and peanut butter. Then beat in eggs and vanilla until well blended. Pour into pie shell and bake 60-70 minutes until top is puffy.
Cover with foil for the last 30 minutes.
After removing from oven top pie with 3-4 crushed regular peanut butter cookies, and chill for 2 hours before serving.
