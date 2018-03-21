Committee discusses possible placement of stop signs

The Chino Valley Roads & Streets Committee, in response to citizen requests at its meeting last week, discussed the possibility of placing all-way stops at Road 2 South and Road 1 West, as well as at Road 3 North and Reed Road.

There is a lot of traffic in those areas, said Councilman Jack Miller. A lot of people tend to use those roads, instead of taking Highway 89, he said.

“They come in Williamson Valley Road or they come (in) the highway and then down the loop and hit (Road) 1 West to avoid all the roundabouts and whatevers in the highway,” he said.

Currently, driving along Reed Road will mean coming across two-way stops as well as all-way stops. Public Works Director Frank Marbury said he’d look at the data, getting a traffic count and accident study, as well as checking the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices warrants to determine whether those intersections warrant all-way stop signs.

It’s not a very high priority at this point, said Councilman Corey Mendoza.

Mendoza also noted the wear and tear along Road 2 South going east to west, mentioning that braking and acceleration contributes to wear on roads. Further, Marbury pointed out drivers tend to speed up after stopping.

“People tend to drive faster after they stop,” Marbury said.

The committee also discussed the idea of not allowing a left at Road 1 North and Highway 89. The Chino Valley Police Department is having concerns over the intersection, Mendoza said, adding it was brought up by Chief Charles Wynn at the strategic planning meeting in February. Miller mentioned responding to four fatalities in that area when he was with the Fire District. That was eight years ago, he said.

That portion of the road belongs to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), Marbury said, with Mendoza stating he didn’t think the town would have jurisdiction. Marbury said he’d inquire of ADOT about whether it is willing to make an analysis and offer an opinion.

“It’s their right-of-way,” Marbury said. “They would tell us whether or not.”