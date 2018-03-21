Column: Jail tax vote and those pesky bot calls, scams

I have seen the jail votes come and go over the years, but assumptions still remain.

The present Yavapai County jail is in Camp Verde. The Prescott “jail” is more of holding cells nowadays. People across the county arrested by law enforcement ultimately go to Camp Verde to await trial or release.

For years now many voters cringe when the subject of a “new” jail comes up. The common retort goes like this: “The voters have voted on the jail tax. The voters have told you that they don’t want a new jail.”

Unfortunately, they say the same thing — privately or in public — when they see the word “jail” tied to the word “election.”

In this case, we’re talking about the Jail District sales tax that voters will be considering for extension. Voters will weigh in on the matter by mail-in ballot on May 15; ballots go out in the mail April 23.

This is about the sales tax that supports operation of the county jail. The county is looking to extend the sales tax beyond its sunset of 2020.

Without the sales tax — again, not a new tax but continuation of the current one — about 50 percent of the jail system operating costs, or $8.8 million, would disappear.

That likely would trigger cuts in county services and possible increase in county property taxes, said County Administrator Phil Bourdon. It also would mean cities and towns would share in the jail’s operation; meaning, costs for booking and care of inmates.

But the county is not looking to build a new jail. Most recent, about three years ago, voters defeated a proposal to double the jail tax for a new jail. The jail tax was born in 1999 when voters approved the quarter-cent jail tax, creating the Yavapai County Jail District.

So, if you want to vote “no” on the tax extension, know what you’re voting against. It could impact you in ways you did not realize.

Bot calls & scams

My cell phone chimes to life, the caller ID shows a local phone number.

“Hello?” I said.

Long silence. “This is an important message regarding your credit card accounts…” the recorded message begins.

Click. I hang up — I do not have a credit card. Seriously, my wife and I cut them up years ago; don’t like the temptation.

There ought to be a law, not that they would follow them; they seem to ignore the Do Not Call List. Some people theorize it is about land lines versus cell phones. I don’t think so.

Officials say you need to submit only once for the Do Not Call List. However, those scofflaws who keep calling are ignoring it — or, beware, you visited a website or signed up for something and, deep down in the fine print, you actually allowed this.

Ask yourself where you have been online or if you’ve signed up for a giveaway or drawing.

Be safe out there!

