Chino Valley Briefly: Town’s packets for candidates are available

Town’s packets for candidates are available

The Town of Chino Valley has its primary election set for Tuesday, Aug. 28, and its general election for Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The town’s elected offices open for candidacy are the following: mayor, which has a two-year term; one council position with a two-year term; and three council positions with four-year terms.

Anyone who wants to run for any of these offices must be able to register to vote, must be 18 or older, live within the town limits of Chino Valley, and have resided within the town for one year.

Candidate packets are available at the Town Clerk’s Office in Town Hall, 202 Highway 89, by appointment with Town Clerk Jami Lewis. Prospective candidates have until Wednesday, May 30, to file the necessary papers with Lewis, who can be reached at 928-636-2646 ext. 1052.

Chino Valley Library sale this month

Biographies — a large selection, including biographies of politicians, movie stars, and historical figures, as well as biographies of many other famous and interesting people — are featured this month at the Friends of the Chino Valley Library Sale. All proceeds benefit the library, 1020 W. Palomino Road.

Citizens Academy is underway

Get a close-up and in-depth look at Chino Valley’s government through the eight-week academy, moderated by Mayor Darryl Croft. It meets weekly, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday nights, through April 19.

Sessions, which began March 1 (attend one or all), will be led by a variety of local leaders, including the town’s elected officials, department staff and local civic and service organization leaders, and participants will have the opportunity to discuss issues directly with the mayor, vice mayor, council members, town staff, community leaders and others.

Sessions will be held at Town Hall, 202 N. Highway 89, except for one session held at the Fire Station, 1133 W. Road 3N.

Participate in this program is free. Reservation can be made by visiting www.chinovalley.org. For information, call 928-636-2646 ext. 1395 or 1203.

Rose pruning workshop is set for March 21

A free rose pruning workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 21, where anyone from gardening novices to adept planters can learn pruning techniques from University of Arizona Master Gardeners.

The workshop will be at 892 Adair Drive, Chino Valley. The leader of the workshop is Master Gardener Phyllis Jiacalone, who is an expert on roses; there will also be other master gardeners present to help people as they practice on the roses.

The workshop is open to any gardener of any skill level. For more information, call 928-445-6590 ext. 237 or email barnesm@email.arizona.edu.

Police Department Citizen Academy

Learn about the Chino Valley Police Department from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 28 through April 18, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, April 21 and 28, at the Police Shooting Range classroom, 2178 Sergeant Dee Barnes Way. Call to register early as space is limited: Laurie, 928-636-4223 ext. 8.

Participants will meet the police officers who patrol Chino Valley streets and neighborhoods, experience firsthand some of the training officers go through in the shooting simulator, see vehicles and equipment used by the department, learn about Citizens on Patrol volunteers, see K-9 demonstrations and gain a deeper understanding of how cases are investigated and processed through the legal system.

Studio Tour issues call for artists

The application period is open through Friday, April 6, for the 11th annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour, which is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 5, 6 and 7.

Applications are available on the website: www.PrescottStudioTour.com. For more information, email info@PrescottStudioTour.com.

A participation fee is $150 if application is received by March 16. Thereafter, until the April 6 deadline, the fee is $175.

The Studio Tour is open to all artists in the Quad Cities — Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Paulden, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer, and the surrounding areas.

This is a juried show. Media will include ceramics, digital art, drawing/pastels, furniture, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, acrylic, oil and watercolor painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, textiles/wearables and woodworking. For more information, visit www.PrescottStudioTour.com.

Spring football team forming

Those who are interested in a spring football training team are urged to email cvyfacougars@gmail.com, noting the division in which your athlete would play. Four games plus a bowl game are being considered. Games would run mid-April to mid-May. Cheer will not be offered in the spring.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild meeting April 2

On Monday, April 2, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Mary Beth Groseta. Mary Beth is the owner of the Quilter’s Quarters Quilt Shop in Cottonwood, AZ, and has a love of quilting.



She will present a program on “The Great Cover Ups.”

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), in Prescott Valley. It is free and there will be free refreshments. For information, call Karen at 928-830-2565.