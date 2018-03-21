Buckle Series at Chino Valley Equestrian Park

The Chino Valley Equestrian Park held the third event in its three-part Winter Buckle Series at the Chino Valley Equestrian Park Saturday, March 17. The organization awarded its first-ever CVEP Buckles for barrel racing and pole bending. Winners included the following: Breanne English, who won the Little Buckaroos Buckle; Kaylee Collier, who won the Junior Chaps Buckle; Marissa Kopacz, who won the Chaps Buckle; Sloan Williams, who won the Silver Spurs Buckle; and Kristin Niedzielski, who won the Rusty Spurs Buckle.