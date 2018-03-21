Archers state CHAMPS!

As Del Rio Elementary School wraps up its second year of having a NASP Team (National Archery in the Schools Program), where more than 60 fourth-and fifth-graders participated, they bring home their second trophy, winning first place as a team in the Elementary Division at the State Archery Competition.

Not only did they earn a collaborative score of 2,912 points, more than 200 points needed to send them to the Western National competition, but 12 individual archers came home with State Champion titles!

Addie Hulburd took first place in the Elementary girls’ division with a score of 266 (the students shoot 6 groups of 5 arrows each, 3 at 10 meters and 3 at 15 meters. A perfect score would be 30 tens, so 300 points). Bella Yakovich took second place with a score of 260 and Sara Fearno, also from Del Rio took third place with a score of 255. Ivan Schuster took first place for the boys with a score of 273 and another Del Rio athlete, Cyrus Archer, took third place for the boys with a score of 250.

Del Rio truly dominated the 2018 State competition!

While the DRS students did a phenomenal job this season with learning and excelling at the basics of archery, their coaches came away from the State Tournament surprised as well!

The State has five “On Target for Life” awards that are awarded to nominated individuals, mostly assisting adults, but also to students who have overcome something special in life to participate. Edie Hulburd, assistant coach, was awarded the “Super Hero Parent” award for her relentless dedication and creativity to the Del Rio Team. Randi Diskin, head coach for Del Rio, was awarded “Coach of the Year” for her passion for the sport and communication with the parents.

Del Rio had a fabulous season, as did our neighbors and teammates at Heritage Middle School and Chino Valley High School. HMS took first place as a team with a score of 3,125, an outstanding win against two other very competitive teams! HMS also had four individuals qualify for Nationals: Shawn Powell (1st; 282), Hunter Hulburd (2nd; 281) and Cayden McMains (9th; 261) for the Middle School boys’ division and Emma Yakovich (7th; 267) for the Middle School girls’ division.

Chino Valley High School completed its first year having a team and had two gentlemen place and qualify for Nationals: Kyle Smith (3rd, 279) and Tanner Deskins (5th, 269). Landon Durnez, freshman, was also honored with an On Target for Life “Courage” award for what he’s overcome with his health issues to successfully participate in his second year as an archer.

What does all this success mean for the Chino Valley Cougar Archers? Coaches and parents are working hard to bring 44 students to the Western Nationals Competition in Sandy, UT, April 13-14, and they will ultimately be competing against 12,000 other NASP archers across the country. If you are interested in supporting this program and these students, please consider making a tax credit donation by contacting the school office at 928-636-4414.

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.