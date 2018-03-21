All goes well in return to the hardwood for ‘Big Sauce’ Alan Williams

EDITOR'S NOTE: Click to read sports editor Brian M. Bergner Jr.'s column on the Northern Arizona Suns after Wednesday night's 139-137 loss to Texas.

Alan Williams scores 9 points, grabs seven rebounds in first game back since September knee surgery

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Almost six months to the day since having surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee, “Big Sauce” Alan Williams returned to the court wearing a Suns jersey.

But it wasn’t for Phoenix, however. Williams suited up for the Northern Arizona Suns of the NBA Gatorade League in Prescott Valley on Wednesday night.

The Suns (21-27) may have lost 139-137 to the Texas Legends, but for Williams, it was just good to be on the court again.

“I felt great to get a chance to play with these guys up here. The emphasis today was to just get out there, play hard and mix it up,” Williams said. “I think I did that.”

The former UC Santa Barbara standout signed a three-year, $17 million deal in July 2017, but injured his knee before training camp Sept. 22, 2017, and underwent surgery three days later.

Williams scored nine points on 4 of 11 shooting from the field and grabbed seven rebounds in 19 minutes.

The fan favorite in Phoenix has attended a few Suns games in Prescott Valley, but Wednesday night was the first time wearing their uniform.

“It was a lot of fun, Prescott [Valley] has shown a lot of love. I think this arena is awesome, and this arena is great,” Williams said, adding he expects to play a few more games in Prescott Valley before returning to the NBA hardwood.

“I want to still get a few more games under my belt up here. I think that playing up here will do me a lot of good. To mix it up, how it feels to get pushed, all that,” Williams said. “I really want to get back a rhythm of the game before I get back up there and play with those guys.”

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @SportsWriter52 or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Email bbergner@prescottaz.com or call (928) 445-3333, ext. 1106.