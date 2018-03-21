All goes well in return to the hardwood for ‘Big Sauce’ Alan Williams

Northern Arizona's Alan Williams (15) goes hard to the basket against a Texas Legend defender Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Prescott Valley. Williams made his return to the hardwood Wednesday after right knee surgery in September 2017 sidelined the Phoenix Suns' forward for most of the 2017-18 season. (Matt Hinshaw/NAZ Suns)

By Brian M. Bergner Jr.

  • Originally Published: March 21, 2018 10:44 p.m.

    Alan Williams scores 9 points, grabs seven rebounds in first game back since September knee surgery

    PRESCOTT VALLEY — Almost six months to the day since having surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee, “Big Sauce” Alan Williams returned to the court wearing a Suns jersey.

    But it wasn’t for Phoenix, however. Williams suited up for the Northern Arizona Suns of the NBA Gatorade League in Prescott Valley on Wednesday night.

    The Suns (21-27) may have lost 139-137 to the Texas Legends, but for Williams, it was just good to be on the court again.

    “I felt great to get a chance to play with these guys up here. The emphasis today was to just get out there, play hard and mix it up,” Williams said. “I think I did that.”

    The former UC Santa Barbara standout signed a three-year, $17 million deal in July 2017, but injured his knee before training camp Sept. 22, 2017, and underwent surgery three days later.

    Williams scored nine points on 4 of 11 shooting from the field and grabbed seven rebounds in 19 minutes.

    The fan favorite in Phoenix has attended a few Suns games in Prescott Valley, but Wednesday night was the first time wearing their uniform.

    “It was a lot of fun, Prescott [Valley] has shown a lot of love. I think this arena is awesome, and this arena is great,” Williams said, adding he expects to play a few more games in Prescott Valley before returning to the NBA hardwood.

    “I want to still get a few more games under my belt up here. I think that playing up here will do me a lot of good. To mix it up, how it feels to get pushed, all that,” Williams said. “I really want to get back a rhythm of the game before I get back up there and play with those guys.”

