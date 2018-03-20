Volleyball academy takes 9th of 128 clubs in Colorado

The Northern Ace Volleyball Academy finished ninth out of 128 clubs at the Colorado Crossroads tournament Friday through Sunday, March 16 to 18, in Denver. The academy’s 18 Black club finished strong in the consolation bracket, while the 16 Black club took ninth overall at the USA Volleyball sanctioned event.

Boursaw, Allen named ACCAC Player and Pitcher of the week

Jaydee Boursaw and Jaya Allen were named ACCAC Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, after the Yavapai College softball team went 6-0 last week. Boursaw was 12 for 20 with six home runs and 14 RBIs. The California native is hitting .481 on the season and has a NJCAA-leading 17 home runs and 51 RBIs on the season. For Allen, this award marks the fourth time this season she’s won Pitcher of the Week, pitching two shutouts and striking out 25 batters. Yavapai travels to Phoenix College today with game one of a doubleheader set for 1 p.m.

Prescott Valley Police Foundation hosting 2nd annual golf event April 22

The Prescott Valley Police Foundation is scheduled to host its second annual Golf Tournament and Ball Drop on Sunday, April 22, in Prescott Valley. The event at Stone Ridge Golf Course features a chance to win eight free rounds of golf, a 50-50 raffle or a new car. Players are also able to register with a Prescott Valley Police officer. The Ball Drop is for anyone, not just golfers. Balls cost $10, with only 500 being sold. Winner receives 50 percent of the sales, with the other half going to the foundation. All proceeds of the event are used to support the Prescott Valley Police Department. For more information, contact Kay Giles at 928-775-4002. Registration deadline is April 13.

Prescott Senior Softball hosting ‘welcome bbq’ on March 22

With Cactus League play well underway and the regular season just around the corner, members of the Prescott Senior Softball league are hosting a barbeque in effort to recruit new players Thursday, March 22, in Prescott. Bring the family, watch a game and feast on burgers and hot dogs, just like a real Major League Baseball game. Games start at 9:30 a.m., and the barbeque is set for 12:20 p.m. Games are held at the softball fields off Commerce Drive northeast of the DMV. For more information, contact Ted Gambogi at 928-443-7506 or email tgambogi@yahoo.com. Visit the league’s website at prescottseniorsoftball.com.