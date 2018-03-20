Cougars dispatch Kingman in 3A West opener

CHINO VALLEY — Chino Valley’s softball team may not possess a heavy-hitting lineup in 2018, but the Cougars sure can put down bunts and move runners into scoring position. If anything, that unflashy offensive strategy suits coach Matt Dunn fine.

The Cougars scored eight runs on five hits in the third inning, leaning heavily on a small-ball approach en route to an 11-1 win over stunned Kingman in a run-ruled five innings.

“If we’re being aggressive on the bases, it kind of gets in their head and they don’t really know how to defend that,” Cougars first baseman Maddy Hooper said. “It really helps us out a lot.”

In its 3A West region opener at home, Chino Valley plated 11 runs on eight hits, capitalizing on 10 Bulldogs fielding errors, primarily in the infield on tricky bunts and hard-hit grounders. The Cougars also stole five bases.

“We just weren’t giving our full effort when we should’ve,” Kingman left fielder Jordyn Dan said. “We have very good potential to be as good as we could be. We’re just going to practice harder and notice our errors sooner.”

Added third-year Bulldogs coach Craig Lee, “Our bunt coverage was pretty bad. They attacked us on stealing bases. Our throw-downs [from the catcher to the infielders with runners on] weren’t where they needed to be. We were slow behind the plate to come out and cover the bunt. Defensively, we’ve got to learn to be more aggressive attacking the ball.”

With the victory, the Cougars improved their record to 5-1 overall in power-point games and 1-0 in region. Kingman dropped to 3-4, 0-1. The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) will announce its first power-point rankings for 3A on Tuesday, March 27.

Chino Valley pitcher Keigan Willingham garnered the win, allowing one run on three hits in five innings. She started somewhat slowly in the first frame, walking Kingman leadoff hitter Madi Bell and later surrendering an RBI double to Kearra Tauta that put the hosts in a 1-0 hole.

However, Willingham settled in nicely from there, trusting in the fielders behind her, who didn’t commit any errors, as well as her teammates’ bats. She didn’t give up an extra-base hit after the first inning, finishing with eight strikeouts and forcing seven infield groundouts. Willingham hit two batters, but she issued only one walk, to Bell.

“To start, I didn’t come out as strong as I had hoped to, but it really helped to have the support of my team behind me – and we definitely figured it out, and got a win that we needed,” Willingham said.

At the dish for the Cougars, clean-up hitter Hooper went 2 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored. Jacey Buchanan (2 for 4, double, run scored) and Annie Cianciola (three bunts, including an infield single; run scored) aided in the effort.

Dunn said his players’ strength rests in bunting and stealing.

“We don’t have a lot of power hitters this year, so we have to take advantage of what we’ve got,” Dunn said. “We’ve got a lot of girls that can run bases and a lot of girls that can put the ball in play as a bunt.”

In the pitcher’s circle for Kingman, Lilianna Valdivia suffered the loss in four innings. Of the 10 runs she allowed, five were unearned. Payton Chamberlain pitched the fifth, giving up an infield single and an unearned walk-off run on an infield error, which scored Buchanan from third after she had stolen two bases.

“We do want to be an aggressive team, and we want to be a team that shows that we have knowledge,” Willingham said. “We’re always aware of where we need to be going and what we need to be doing, and that’s something we stress in practice and we stress to each other.”

UP NEXT

Chino Valley, which has won four of its last five contests, faces one of its stiffest tests of the season at 3:45 p.m. Friday, March 23, when it plays host to 2017 3A state semifinalist and defending West region champion River Valley (5-0 overall in power-point games, 1-0 region going into Tuesday).

“We’ve been waiting for that game. We are ready. We’ve been putting in the work to come out and compete with them,” Willingham said. “We have a list, and that’s on our list.”

Kingman visits 2A Mohave Accelerated (3-3 overall in power-point games) for a non-conference game at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 22, in Bullhead City.

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.