Update: 2018 Courier Challenge

This year's Courier Challenge has taken an interesting turn after the first weekend of games as all five panelists are within eight points of each other for the lead.

Maintaining his lead atop the 2018 Courier Challenge leaderboard, Prescott head coach Adam Neely has 39 points and a 30-18 overall record for first place. Leapfrogging two spots Sunday was sports editor Brian M. Bergner Jr., who now has 37 points and a 29-19 overall record for second place.

Senior editor Tim Wiederaenders (36 points, 29-19) and sports reporter Doug Cook (36 points, 29-19) are now tied for third, while Northern Arizona Suns head coach Cody Toppert is in fifth with 31 points and a 25-23 overall record.

A key stat to look out for entering Thursday's Sweet 16 round is "possible points." Wiederaenders leads all panelists with 42 total possible points, which means if every game shakes out the way he selected, he would score 42 more points. Next in line is Toppert with 38 points, while Bergner is third with 28. Cook (21) and Neely (16) round out the top five.

Bergner, Cook and Neely all picked Virginia to win the title, leaving them short the 10 points that can be obtained by correctly picking the champion. Wiederaenders and Toppert have selected Duke to win it all.

RULES OF THE GAME

Each panelist filled out an entire bracket prior to the start of today’s first-round action. Their selections will be revealed each round on game day in the sports section of The Daily Courier. Panelist picks are highlighted by the green checkmark. If the team they picked to win was eliminated in an earlier round, their selection will be crossed out.

POINT VALUES

1st Round: 1 Point

2nd Round: 2 Points

Sweet 16: 3 Points

Elite 8: 4 Points

Final 4: 5 Points

Championship: 10 Points

The panelist with the highest point total at the end of the tournament is declared the winner, with their record serving as a tiebreaker. A title game score will be selected for additional tiebreaker purposes.

FOLLOW ALONG

