Black Angus still popular at Cattleman’s Weekend in Chino Valley

There was some fine-looking beef, as the auctioneer would occasionally call out, at the 27th annual Cattleman’s Weekend held at the Prescott Livestock Auction this past weekend.



Between the 18th annual Arizona Angus Association Bull Sale, the 41st annual Arizona Hereford Association Bull Sale, the 20th annual Arizona Ranch Remuda Sale, the 26th annual Replacement Heifer Sale and the 30th annual Prescott All Breed Bull Sale, there were more than 250 horses and bulls up for auction Friday and Saturday, March 16 and 17, in Chino Valley.

This was the first year since 2014 that the Arizona Hereford Association Bull Sale was held. In 2016, Program Editor and Sale Consultant Kathy McCraine said the beef industry was shifting and focusing more on producing Black Angus beef, which was being heavily promoted at the time. It still continued to sell really well at this year’s event, McCraine said.



“Angus is just the most popular breed,” McCraine said, mentioning that Angus beef is constantly advertised everywhere. “The Association did a great job marketing.”

Among the buyers this year was Curt Wells, a Chino Valley resident who has a ranch north of Ash Fork. Wells said he bought seven bulls from the Las Vegas Ranch. He’s used their bulls before and likes them, he said.

The bulls he bought are going towards breeding with his cows, which are mostly Black Angus themselves, Wells said.

Rafe Riggs, who has a ranch in Holbrook, also said the bulls he bought are for breeding purposes. There were a lot of variants this year when it came to deciding what to look for, Riggs said.

“I was just looking for something cheap,” he said. “Something with a lot of muscle.”

Along with the auctions was the Cattleman’s Trade Show, featuring trucks, western art, western clothing and jewelry, livestock and vet supplies, cattle working equipment, tack and equine supplies, custom boots, leatherwork and crafts. It’s very rewarding to have it all gone very successfully, McCraine said. People came from all over the state and some were even from out of state, she said.

“This is the biggest livestock event in Northern Arizona,” McCraine said.