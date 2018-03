Rita Mary Hannah, 93, born May 25, 1924, in Bakersfield, California, died March 9, 2018, in Chino Valley, Arizona. A Funeral Mass, will be held on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at 10 a.m., at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, 10755 N. 124th St., Scottsdale, Arizona, with a graveside service following at 12 p.m., at St., Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th St., Phoenix, Arizona. Affordable Burial & Cremation, LLC of Chino Valley, Arizona, handled all arrangements.