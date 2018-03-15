March Madness is here, and so is the 2018 Courier Challenge

Welcome to our 2018 Courier Challenge! Last season’s Courier Challenge went down to the wire, with sports editor Brian M. Bergner Jr. edging out former Northern Arizona Suns head coach Ty Ellis by one point, 70-69, for the title.

Bergner, who was 40-23 overall with his picks, was the only panelist to select North Carolina to win the title, giving him 10 championship points to put him ahead for good after the Tar Heels hoisted the trophy.

Ellis finished second at 42-21 (69 points), while former news editor Ken Sain was third with 57 points (39-24). Sports reporter Doug Cook finished fourth with 50 points (35-28), and senior editor Tim Wiederaenders was fifth with 48 points (32-31).

RULES OF THE GAME

Each panelist filled out an entire bracket prior to the start of today’s first-round action. Their selections will be revealed each round on game day in the sports section of The Daily Courier. Panelist picks are highlighted by the green checkmark. If the team they picked to win was eliminated in an earlier round, their selection will be crossed out.

POINT VALUES

1st Round: 1 Point

2nd Round: 2 Points

Sweet 16: 3 Points

Elite 8: 4 Points

Final 4: 5 Points

Championship: 10 Points

The panelist with the highest point total at the end of the tournament is declared the winner, with their record serving as a tiebreaker. A title game score will be selected for additional tiebreaker purposes.

FOLLOW ALONG

If you missed our special two-page March Madness preview bracket in the March 12 edition, you can one online at dCourier.com. Follow us on Twitter at @CourierSports, or use the hashtag, #CourierSports, for updates.

Thanks for reading and enjoy the tournament!