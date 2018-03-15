Chino Valley man arrested on felony charges after faking court-ordered urine samples

A Chino Valley man, out on bail after being arrested on felony charges, was arrested again on Wednesday, March 14, after authorities said he was faking urinalysis tests with a device, according to Police Lt. Vince Schaan.

Leon Taylor, 43, was charged with fraud schemes, burglary, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor had several conditions of release through Yavapai County Superior Court, Schaan said, and “through the investigation it was learned that Mr. Taylor was utilizing contraband to assist him passing his mandatory urine screens ordered through the court. These devices or contraband included a urine bag containing clean urine, from a third party, which he stored in a body cavity.

“Attached to the urine bag was a tube type system to allow the urine to get from the bag, in his orifice, to the urine collection site so he could appear to provide a legitimate urine sample,” Schaan said.

Taylor is still being investigated and anyone with information involving him or his alleged crimes is asked to call the Chino Valley Police Department at 928-636-4223.