Who is Chino Valley’s new economic development director?

John Coomer will be leaving his role as interim director of the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and stepping into the position of economic development director for the Town of Chino Valley.

He starts Monday, March 19.

Though town officials have been talking about an economic development director for some time, it wasn’t an open position until earlier this year, said Town Manager Cecilia Grittman.

“We’ve had it on the horizon because we were finishing up work on the industrial park and knew the next step would be to go from the ‘utilities are now at the industrial park’ to ‘start marketing it,’” Grittman said. “We wanted to time that one correctly. We waited on getting the position filled until we had someone that was ready.”

Coomer, who became the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Interim Director after the departure of Arlene Alen, was the right person for the job because he has the education with a master’s degree in business administration, has great administrative skills, is wonderful at relationships and totally understands Chino Valley as he’s lived in town for a long time, Grittman said.



One of the fears surrounding the possibility of bringing in someone from the outside was that they might not have understood not having mature infrastructure, she said.

“They wouldn’t understand maybe having to broker some deals, how do we get infrastructure to make sure they can start their business on this property, how do we make that happen,” Grittman said. “Most communities, you don’t have to deal with those types of issues. That’s a pretty big one for us.”

Chino Valley has been Coomer’s home for more than two decades and he has not seen a whole lot happen for a long time, which is why he applied for the job, he said. It’s his community, he knows the demographics, the personalities and a lot about the area, he added.

Though he’s not necessarily an experienced professional economic developer, Coomer said he’s done all of the components.

“I’ve led a bond election for the community college district, I’ve grown businesses, I’ve turned around businesses, I know healthcare, I know the nonprofit leadership because that’s all part of my path, I understand franchising and what franchisors look for. I’ve just never approached economic development from the side of a community trying to bring those groups in,” he said. “After living here as long as I have, to actually serve my community and not have to drive to Prescott every day is just icing on the cake.”

One of Coomer’s main priorities will be working on a strategic plan for Old Home Manor Industrial Park in order to target certain types of industries, Grittman said. The industrial park is a unique opportunity and a priority for the town, Coomer said, noting town officials are being very realistic about it. He said he sees his job as collecting a lot of data and then looking to see where there might be a match of an industry that really fits the community.

Getting a few employers to build manufacturing and creating some good paying jobs is going to be a boon for Chino Valley, Coomer said. There needs to be good opportunities for the residents of Chino Valley to live and work in the same community.

“If we can attract a few hundred jobs, good paying jobs, into Chino Valley, that’s a few hundred people who have the opportunity to live in town and work in town. If you’re commuting to Prescott daily, you’re more inclined to shop in Prescott. The longer term effect will be that our stores, our retail will have more sales from local folks and the higher demand should attract some of those retailers that everybody seems to want,” Coomer said. “I really believe that if we can bring a few businesses in a lot of the retail that we’re looking for, that revered grocery store we want, the grocers will see this as a much more viable market.”

Getting another grocery store in town is high on the community’s list, Grittman said. Further, another one of Coomer’s main priorities is assisting people who walk into Development Services and the Engineering Department looking at doing certain projects but have hit a road block on a utility or building big enough, she said. They can turn that over to Coomer who can start looking for site selection with the potential person who might want to relocate to Chino Valley, Grittman said.

It’s going to take a while until anything is seen, she said. The position requires creating a lot of data about Chino Valley, such as information about housing, workforce, the inventory of empty buildings.

“We don’t have any of that kind of data. So just setting the foundation, there’s a lot of work that’s going to be have to be done on the front end before seeing anything come to fruition,” Grittman said.

In the process though, Coomer will be developing relationships and contacts while he’s finding out Chino Valley’s strengths and weaknesses, she said. His initial barometer for success will be in gathering the data and doing research to identify real prospects that would be a good fit for the community and open up those discussions, Coomer said. Some of his success will come from his genuine love and knowledge of the town.

As for the role of Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commece Director, interviews are being conducted and there are a few strong candidates, Coomer said, adding that, in the meantime, members of the chamber board will step up and help out.