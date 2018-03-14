One Man’s Rant: My first time was much different

The first time I fell in love I was 17. She was 16. We attended the same high school and worked part time at the same grocery store.

Even though she was American, she’d lived in England a year and spoke with a slight British inflection.

Candidly, I’m not sure of the “love” part of it, but I’m certain there was a strong element of “falling.” In short order, I degenerated from maintaining only a marginal grasp of my everyday affairs to a state of constant unease (something akin to Elvis Presley’s lyrics, “itchin’ like a man on a fuzzy tree.”) My emotional descent was either the manifestation of love or the beginnings of an undiagnosed viral infection. I never knew for sure.

But wait, who at the tender age of 17 knows what love is?

Now that we’re talking about it, who at 17 understands much of anything? What is the universe made of? What makes us human? How does one sew a button onto a shirt without suturing ones finger?

The first time around with the “love” thing was simultaneously electrifying and electrocuting. I think I summed up the whole love attraction only as wanting to spend time with her. In those days, I wasn’t accepting advice about romance from Dr. Joyce Brothers or Dr. Ruth Westheimer. In fact, they were never personal consultants for me. I wasn’t sure they had the answers anyway.

This first attraction to a specific female was like looking at a photograph badly out of focus. There was something magically appealing about the image of it, but none of the details were clear. We never talked about strategies for winning the cold war or defeating famine in third-world countries. As I remember them, our early conversations were along the lines of our preferred songs on the hit charts and our favorite movies. One day I managed the courage to ask her if she wanted to go out for a milkshake. She said yes, but even the bonding agents found in a milkshake couldn’t cement a common future for us. Our everlasting romantic adventure was doomed. She announced one day while packing a box of spaghetti into a customer’s grocery bag that she was interested in Don, another high school carry-out who worked at the store.

I was devastated. It didn’t become clear to me until years later that “Don” drove a 1958 pink and gray Pontiac convertible while I tooled around in a drab green 1959 Ford Custom 300. That had to be the reason my love of a lifetime defected. In a face-saving move, I vowed then and there that I would never drive a pink and gray anything just to catch the attentions of a female.

I heard several years later that my girl and Don were divorced, but I guess I’d lost interest by that time.

Approximately 13 years ago, my current wife and I met. By that time I’d ditched the Custom 300 for a red 1989 Mazda RX-7 convertible. We were married six months after our first introduction. With the supposed wisdom I’d accumulated over the intervening 41 years (58 years subtract 17 years), I’m guessing that we didn’t hit it off just because I owned a red RX-7. It was probably the beard that did the trick. My beard, that is.

So I guess I didn’t need the good Drs. Joyce and Ruth to guide me through the thickets of life after all, did I?

