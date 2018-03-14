Love of roses blooms in Chino Valley

No other flower has been as popular as the rose. It is said that the rose dates back approximately 70 million years and originated in Central Asia.

People all over the world love and grow roses. Jackie and Dan Flanigan of Chino Valley are rose lovers and when they moved here in 2016 they brought 100 of their rose bushes with them.

“We have been growing … Hybrid roses in a variety of colors for the past 10 years. We have entered our roses in the May Day Fair in Chowchilla, California, and won our share of first prizes at those fairs. We chose to move to Chino Valley because it fit the bill on where we wanted to live, especially when we read they had a rose society,” Jackie said.

“We both love growing and sharing our beautiful roses with others,” Dan said.

Over the years they would take bouquets of roses, and roses for bud vases, to the police department, fire department, various businesses and to the skilled nursing facilities. “One of the patients of one of the facilities who had not spoken for three years, saw me walk in with a large bouquet of roses and spoke (saying) ‘The rose man is here.’

“Since we have been in Chino Valley we also deliver our roses to the Senior Center, police and fire department, various businesses in town and many of our neighbors,” he added.

Jackie and Dan shared that they have contacted the master gardeners of the Antelope Garden Club here in Chino Valley. The club is going to have a free workshop on rose pruning at Dan and Jackie’s home on March 21. Anyone attending this workshop needs to bring their own pruning tools and protective gloves.

“Growing roses is very satisfying for us both,” Dan said.

“It’s something we can do together, and we both enjoy having the roses in the house, because they are so pretty and they really smell good,” Jackie said smiling.

The rose pruning workshop will be at 892 Adair Drive (left off of Road 2 South).