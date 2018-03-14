Learn to prune rose bushes

Tis the season for pruning rose bushes, according to University of Arizona Program Coordinator and Master Gardener Mary Barnes.

As such, there is going to be a free rose pruning workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 21, where anyone from gardening novices to adept planters can learn pruning techniques from University of Arizona Master Gardeners.

The workshop is going to be located at 892 Adair Drive and this is the first time for it, Barnes said. The people who live at the house the workshop is at said they’ve lived there for only a couple years and have more than 90 rose bushes, she said. They were the ones who inquired about a workshop.

“I guess neighbors have been saying they want to learn how to prune roses too and they said they’d be willing to open it up to the public,” Barnes said. “We said ‘Well, we’ll just tell people to bring their pruners and gloves, we’ll show them how to do it and they can practice on these people’s roses.”

To pass on this knowledge to help people be better gardeners, the leader of the workshop is Master Gardener Phyllis Jiacalone, Barnes said. As a rosarian, she is an expert on roses, Barnes said, adding that there will also be other master gardeners present to help people as they practice on the roses.

The workshop is open to any gardener of any skill level, she said. Anyone who has a rose bush will learn something, Barnes said. Further, March is the time to be pruning rose bushes in this area.

“Pruning should be done this month,” Barnes said. “People probably have roses in their yard. They can learn how and go ahead and do it.”

Also going to be touched on at the workshop is the spreading of diseases, she said. It will start off by having the participants clean all their pruners because they could be bringing diseases into someone else’s yard if they’ve been using them on their own plant.

For more information, call 928-445-6590 ext. 237 or email barnesm@email.arizona.edu.