How did the high school’s FFA teams do at the state competition?

Chino Valley High School’s FFA horse evaluation team took first place out of 43 teams at the State FFA Competition on Friday, March 2.

“I think we’re all pretty proud of ourselves,” said team member Morgan Reid. “There was some pretty tough teams to compete against there.”

The team had two halter classes and two performance classes and watched the four horses perform, looking at their overall balance and how they’re built, Reid said. They placed them and then had a Reasons class where they had to place the horses and give their reasons why, she said.

Though the team can’t compete for horse evaluation at state again, as the rules are they have to move on to a different area, they are going to move on to compete in Nationals, which take place in October, said team member Cole Looper.

“It’s still a long ways away. We got a lot of work to do,” Looper said, noting to prepare the team will attend some horse shows and “maybe to a judging camp or two over the summer.”

There were other Chino Valley High School FFA teams also in competition including Agricultural Mechanics which took third out of 25 teams who tested to qualify at state. In that team, Charlie Bloomfield placed fifth and said he could have done better.

In order to compete, they had to take a written test and only the top 25 scores are able to compete, said McKinley Gonzales, one of the team’s coaches.

“They limit it because they have so much they have to do and there’s so many skills they have to do, it’s just a competition to be able to get there,” Gonzales said.

To prepare for the competition, the team was given a sheet that had all of what they were going to be doing and they just practiced it, said team member Garret Smith. That sheet included surveying, welding, plumbing and wiring.

Though two members of the Agricultural Mechanics team are graduating, two will return next year and are looking forward to doing better at next year’s competition, Smith said. Since next year’s competition will be completely different because it switches up, it’s going to be a matter of more practice with a wider variety of practice, he said.

Here’s how all of the Chino Valley High School FFA teams placed Horse Evaluation: 1st of 43 teams Agricultural Mechanics: 3rd of 25 teams who tested to qualify Livestock: 5th of 38 teams Aquaculture: 4th out of 20 teams that had to test to qualify Job Interview: 18th and 25th out of 50 individuals Soils: 10th out of 18 teams Forestry: 13th out of 19 teams Entomology 13th out of 24 teams

The school’s FFA program took 32 kids to the statewide competition and with the teams doing as well as they did, Gonzales said she’s proud of them.

“It’s so rewarding,” she said. “It feels really good just to see them succeed.”

Each participating school has its own way of preparing for competitions, Gonzales said.

For Chino Valley High, since there are a lot of students who live far away and have other commitments outside of class, it’s a combination of in-class preparation and after school practices, she said.