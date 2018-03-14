Del Rio Elementary School fourth-grader Kaylee Markgraf cuts up some chicken for an Orange Chicken and Rice Dish at the 2018 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge event Thursday, March 8. Markgraf was one of five students selected to participate in the district-wide finals event out of 15 elementary school students who submitted healthy Asian-inspired recipes. The challenge was held in more than 30 states at 1,300 Sodexo served sites and featured more than 2,600 students at 256 school districts.

