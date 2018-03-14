CVSD Student of the Week: Julian

​Here in Chino Valley Unified School District, Julian Camacho is “paws-i-tively” amazing!

He is one of the hardest-working students I have and has grown and learned so much this year in first grade, one of his teachers said.

If you were to ask any of his teachers, they would say he is a good listener and a hard worker. He is respectful and kind and, as his classmates call him, a really nice kid and a good friend.

Julian even won the Kindness Award at our “Paws-itive Actions Assembly” in February. Juilan’s favorite subject is math, he likes to play on the playground with his pals, and his favorite thing to do at school is color.

At home Julian likes to play with his toys with his sister. His favorite foods are bananas and apples, and he just had his birthday on Feb. 27, turning 7 years old! He celebrated his birthday with his family, and his dad made him his favorite dinner, macaroni and cheese.

Julian is quite the kid. He is truly an example to others as he is strong in character.

We’re proud of you Julian, and your fellow Cougar Cubs ​at Territorial Elementary School would like to give you a “well-done”!

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.