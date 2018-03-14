Cooking with Diane: Cheese Steak Crescent Rolls

These cheese steak rolls are a quick easy dinner served with a nice salad, or as appetizers for a family get together.

Try them!

Cheese Steak Crescent Rolls

1 8 ounce package refrigerated crescent rolls

1/2 pound cubed or thinly sliced beef

1 small onion (chopped)

2 tablespoons butter

1 small can green chilies

3 ounce cream cheese

4 slices provolone cheese

salt & pepper to taste

In skillet brown beef, season with salt and pepper. Add chopped onion and diced green chilies, cook until onion is transparent, add cream cheese and stir until cheese coats meat.

Open and separate crescent dough into 8 pieces. Cut provolone pieces in half and put a slice of cheese on each piece of dough. Spoon some meat mixture on each piece of cheese and roll as usual. Place on cookie sheet and bake at 375 degrees 10-14 minutes.