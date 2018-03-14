Chino Valley in Brief: Blood drive set for March 17

Blood drive set for March 17

Chino Valley Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at St. Catherine Laboure’ Church Hall, 2062 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. To schedule an appointment, call Paul Diemer at 928-636-0747. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Information, support at Senior & Caregivers Expo March 16

Caring for an older relative or an otherwise disabled family member? Helping a friend in need of support?

The free Senior and Caregivers Conference and Expo puts more than 60 providers in one place this month.

The Expo is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 16, at Liberty Traditional School, 3300 N. Lake Valley Road Prescott Valley. Admission and parking are free.

Booths will be available with information on senior and caregiver products, services and support. In addition, local experts will provide presentations on challenges seniors and caregivers face.

For more information, call Debbie Stewart at 928-778-3747 or visit the website www.SeniorConnection.us.

Chino Valley Library sale this month

Biographies — a large selection, including biographies of politicians, movie stars, and historical figures, as well as biographies of many other famous and interesting people — are featured this month at the Friends of the Chino Valley Library Sale. All proceeds benefit the library, 1020 W. Palomino Road.

Citizens Academy is underway

Get a close-up and in-depth look at Chino Valley’s government through the eight-week academy, moderated by Mayor Darryl Croft. It meets weekly, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday nights, through April 19.

Sessions, which began March 1 (attend one or all), will be led by a variety of local leaders, including the town’s elected officials, department staff and local civic and service organization leaders, and participants will have the opportunity to discuss issues directly with the mayor, vice mayor, council members, town staff, community leaders and others.

Sessions will be held at Town Hall, 202 N. Highway 89, except for one session held at the Fire Station, 1133 W. Road 3N.

Participate in this program is free. Reservation can be made by visiting www.chinovalley.org. For information, call 928-636-2646 ext. 1395 or 1203.

Police Department Citizen Academy

Learn about the Chino Valley Police Department from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 28 through April 18, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, April 21 and 28, at the Police Shooting Range classroom, 2178 Sergeant Dee Barnes Way. Call to register early as space is limited: Laurie, 928-636-4223 ext. 8.

Participants will meet the police officers who patrol Chino Valley streets and neighborhoods, experience firsthand some of the training officers go through in the shooting simulator, see vehicles and equipment used by the department, learn about Citizens on Patrol volunteers, see K-9 demonstrations and gain a deeper understanding of how cases are investigated and processed through the legal system.

Documentaries plus Earth Day planning offered March 16

The Prescott Indivisible Environment team will show two documentaries in conjunction with the Prescott Area Vegan and Vegetarian Group at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 16, at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation Davis Hall, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott.

The short films, “Cosmos: A Space Time Odyssey” and “Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret,” are part of the evening’s program, which also includes planning for the Earth Day and People’s Climate March. Patti Sheaffer also will speak on satellites, rocket engines and the Holocene’s end.



Senior Center dance is March 19

A dance is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 19, at the Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Road. Tickets are $15, and the price of admission includes pizza and beverages.

Bryan Keith will be playing music from the ’50s to the ’70s, including country music. Call Anita, 586-295-0015, or Mary, 612-790-1351 for tickets.

Studio Tour issues call for artists

The application period is open through Friday, April 6, for the 11th annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour, which is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 5, 6 and 7.

Applications are available on the website: www.PrescottStudioTour.com. For more information, email info@PrescottStudioTour.com.

A participation fee is $150 if application is received by March 16. Thereafter, until the April 6 deadline, the fee is $175.

The Studio Tour is open to all artists in the Quad Cities — Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Paulden, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer, and the surrounding areas.

This is a juried show. Media will include ceramics, digital art, drawing/pastels, furniture, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, acrylic, oil and watercolor painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, textiles/wearables and woodworking.

Last year this self-guided tour, which is free to those attending, featured 59 juried artists at 39 private studios throughout the Quad Cities. For more information, visit www.PrescottStudioTour.com.

Spring football team forming

Those who are interested in a spring football training team are urged to email cvyfacougars@gmail.com, noting the division in which your athlete would play. Four games plus a bowl game are being considered. Games would run mid-April to mid-May. Cheer will not be offered in the spring.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild meeting April 2

On Monday, April 2, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Mary Beth Groseta. Mary Beth is the owner of the Quilter’s Quarters Quilt Shop in Cottonwood, AZ, and has a love of quilting. She will present a program on “The Great Cover Ups.”

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), in Prescott Valley. It is free and there will be free refreshments. For information, call Karen at 928-830-2565.