Obituary: Ivan Earl Murray

Ivan Earl Murray passed away Feb. 28, 2018, in Tempe, Arizona. He was a former editor for the Prescott Courier and Chino Valley Review.

Ivan also owned and operated the Prescott Printing Company, was active in the Smoki, Prescott Press Club, and many other organizations. Ivan is survived by his wife, Joyce; sons, Ian (Denise), Earl (Yuki), Vincent (Lisa), and James (Lynn); daughter, Cari Faust (Greg); five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Please visit www.bunkerfuneral.com/obituaries/ivan-e-murray/ for more information.

Information provided by survivors.