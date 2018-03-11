Gray scores 38 points, NAZ Suns beat Lakers 137-120

Suns snap season-high 5-game losing streak with win

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Josh Gray scored 38 points and Northern Arizona snapped a season-long five-game losing streak with a 137-120 win over South Bay on Sunday afternoon.

It was Gray’s sixth 30-plus point performance of the season, tying him for sixth most in that category among all NBA Gatorade League players.

The former Tulsa standout was 12 of 18 from the field, including six 3-pointers, while grabbing six rebounds and recording five assists.

The Suns (21-24) used a 43-29 fourth-quarter run to seal the deal and received a standing ovation from fans for their efforts.

Northern Arizona led by as many as 21 points in the final period, outscored the Lakers (27-18) 70-48 in the paint and shot 55.9 percent from the field as a team while forcing 26 turnovers.

Archie Goodwin score 24 points on 9 of 10 shooting from the field, grabbed six rebounds and had five assists as six suns players were in double-figures scoring Sunday.

Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Xavier Silas had a relatively quiet evening with just 10 points in 21 minutes off the bench.

Andre Ingram led the Lakers with 28 points on five 3-pointers, while Demarcus Holland recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Stephaun Branch had 21 points and nine rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench for South Bay.

UP NEXT

Northern Arizona is scheduled to host the defending G League champion Raptors 905 club Friday, March 16, at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Email bbergner@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.