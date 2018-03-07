Customers keep local lunch spot open

At the beginning of the year, Donna Webb — the owner of Jed’s Sandwich Shop — said she was planning on closing the store to focus on catering. But the customers weren’t having it, Webb said.

“I was just going to close the front of the store because catering is taking off like crazy, and I was just here all the time,” she said. “I didn’t have time to do anything but here. So I thought I’ll just close the front of the store and concentrate on catering.”

But when she announced the front of the store was going to close, customers told her the restaurant, 150 S. Highway 89, is too good for her to close it, Webb said.

So she kept the store open, but for fewer hours, she said.

Nowadays, Jed’s is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, for the lunch rush, she said.

A number of the restaurant’s patrons have given Jed’s Sandwich Shop five stars on Facebook. Chino Valley resident Geri Kinsley called the food fabulous, the service outstanding and the restaurant “the place to eat,” noting she and her husband eat there as often as possible.

Kinsley said she and her husband don’t eat there as often as they used to, now that they have a foster child, but used to go in once every couple of weeks.

Webb is a friend of hers and it would be a shame if Jed’s Sandwich Shop were to close down, she said, noting she’s glad customers loved the store enough to want it to stay open.

“I’m glad they found it,” Kinsley said. “Sometimes you don’t find the gems in town before they do close.”

When those responses came in, Webb said it made her feel great to see so many people wanting the restaurant open. It also made her feel bad because she didn’t want to disappoint them, she said.

Along with the reduced hours, Webb said she had to get rid of the restaurant’s delivery service. Otherwise, with the minimum-wage increase, she said, she’d have to raise prices.

Yet even though there’s no delivery, people keep coming in, Webb said.

“I thought that was going to hurt us, but it didn’t,” she said. “They all come in and get it.”

Her customers seem happy to know that Jed’s Sandwich Shop — a Chino Valley staple — is still open to the public, Webb said.

She can be reached at the restaurant, 150 S. Highway 89, at 928-636-5361.