Cooking with Diane: Irish Dessert Lasagna

This sweet, minty dessert is delicious to serve at any celebration but especially great for Saint Patrick’s Day parties.

1 package mint Oreos

1/2 stick butter (melted)

8 ounces cream cheese (soft)

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons milk

1 8-ounce container Cool Whip

1 package instant chocolate pudding

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon mint extract

green food coloring

1/4 cup mini chocolate chips

Put Oreos in food processor and grind into crumbs. Mix butter into cookie crumbs and press into an 8x8, greased baking pan. Place in the refrigerator 10 minutes to chill.



In a bowl, mix cream cheese, sugar, and 2 tablespoons milk until fluffy, then stir in Cool Whip, mint extract, and food coloring (to desired shade).

Spread half of the cream cheese mixture over the crust. Make chocolate pudding according to directions, then spread pudding over cream-cheese mixture. Spread remaining cream cheese mix over the layer of pudding. Then sprinkle with chocolate chips and chill for 30 minutes before serving.