Luna Persephone Fletcher, a 7 lb., girl, was born Friday, Feb. 23, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Donna and Christopher Fletcher of Chino Valley.

Ezra Jammie Solis, a 7 lb., 8 oz. boy, was born Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Gabriella Solis of Chino Valley. (Photo unavailable.)