Season Preview Capsule: Chino Valley Golf

Chino Valley Golf Season Preview Capsule
Conference: Division III
Region: Section V
2017 Record: 4-8
2017 Playoffs: DNQ
Coach: Jerry Behm (7th Year)
2018 Players to Watch: Jr. Christian Banister; Fr. Tanner Deskins; Sr. Wyatt Dodds; Soph. Bradley Evans; Soph. Trevor Gianfrancesco; Jr. Coury Hawkes; Fr. Jessie Krogh; Sr. Isaiah Lesar; Soph. Keller Rock; Soph. Crystal Sanchez; Sr. Jeffrey Shumate; Fr. Cory Stepenson; Sr. Felicity Stickrod; Fr. Lindsey ten Berge.
2018 Schedule:
Date Opponent Time
3/6 at Sedona^ TBD
3/21 Kingman Academy+ 2 p.m.
3/26 at Wickenburg! 2 p.m.
4/2 at Camp Verde~ TBA
4/3 Northland Prep+ 2 p.m.
4/5 at Bagdad* TBD
4/10 Sedona+ 2 p.m.
4/12 at Kingman Academy# TBD
4/17 Bagdad+ 2 p.m.
4/23 at Camp Verde~ 2 p.m.
4/27 High Desert Invite+ TBA
5/1 at Williams= TBD
5/4,5 at Metro Invite% TBD
5/8,9 D-III state tournament~ TBD
^ Oakcreek Country Club, Sedona
+ Chino Valley meet, Antelope Hills Golf Course, Prescott
! Wickenburg Country Club, Wickenburg
~ Prescott Country Club, near Dewey
* Bagdad Municipal, Bagdad
# Cerbat Cliffs Country Club, Kingman
= Elephant Rocks Golf Course, Williams
% Scottsdale/Sun City
~ Omni Tucson National
