Season Preview Capsule: Chino Valley Golf

Prep Golf

By Courier Sports

  • Originally Published: March 6, 2018 6:04 a.m.

    • Chino Valley Golf Season Preview Capsule

    Conference: Division III

    Region: Section V

    2017 Record: 4-8

    2017 Playoffs: DNQ

    Coach: Jerry Behm (7th Year)

    2018 Players to Watch: Jr. Christian Banister; Fr. Tanner Deskins; Sr. Wyatt Dodds; Soph. Bradley Evans; Soph. Trevor Gianfrancesco; Jr. Coury Hawkes; Fr. Jessie Krogh; Sr. Isaiah Lesar; Soph. Keller Rock; Soph. Crystal Sanchez; Sr. Jeffrey Shumate; Fr. Cory Stepenson; Sr. Felicity Stickrod; Fr. Lindsey ten Berge.

    2018 Schedule:

    Date Opponent Time

    3/6 at Sedona^ TBD

    3/21 Kingman Academy+ 2 p.m.

    3/26 at Wickenburg! 2 p.m.

    4/2 at Camp Verde~ TBA

    4/3 Northland Prep+ 2 p.m.

    4/5 at Bagdad* TBD

    4/10 Sedona+ 2 p.m.

    4/12 at Kingman Academy# TBD

    4/17 Bagdad+ 2 p.m.

    4/23 at Camp Verde~ 2 p.m.

    4/27 High Desert Invite+ TBA

    5/1 at Williams= TBD

    5/4,5 at Metro Invite% TBD

    5/8,9 D-III state tournament~ TBD

    ^ Oakcreek Country Club, Sedona

    + Chino Valley meet, Antelope Hills Golf Course, Prescott

    ! Wickenburg Country Club, Wickenburg

    ~ Prescott Country Club, near Dewey

    * Bagdad Municipal, Bagdad

    # Cerbat Cliffs Country Club, Kingman

    = Elephant Rocks Golf Course, Williams

    % Scottsdale/Sun City

    ~ Omni Tucson National

    More like this story




    MOST READ